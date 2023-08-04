5 spacious cluster landed homes above 3,000 sq ft near green spaces

Landed homes may initially seem like the perfect choice for families in need of ample space. However, the reality often includes high maintenance and alteration & addition (A&A) costs, making it an unrealistic option for many.

Additionally, those who live in landed homes often miss out on the general facilities that condo residents enjoy (we're not talking about those huge Good Class Bungalows, of course).

For those who want an alternative, cluster landed homes present a compelling choice. They combine the appealing lifestyle of a landed property with additional security, less headache for maintenance, along with access to shared amenities that mirror the condominium experience.

This week, we've selected five spacious cluster homes, each exceeding 3,000 square feet and recently renovated for immediate occupancy. These homes are not just generously sized but also strategically located near green spaces. This positioning allows residents to fully embrace the benefits of low-density landed living without sacrificing the convenience and communal benefits of condo living.

1. Belgravia Villas

$3,800,000

Five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 200 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 Tenure Freehold Size 3,584 sq ft $PSF $1,060.3 psf Developer Fairview Developments Pte Ltd TOP August 2017

Why I like it

Located in a landed estate along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, this cluster home is sized at 3,584 square feet that spans across five levels, including a basement and a roof terrace.

With the first level catered solely to the common areas, the bedrooms are found across the basement, level two and three. The bedrooms also comes with full-height windows, which is great to bring in more natural light into the home. Out of the five bedrooms, three are ensuite which makes it ideal for multi-gen living.

While there might be mixed sentiments on living in the basement, the layout is ideal for families who like their privacy and to host at the same time. The family garage is also found in the basement, which would provide easy access for the homeowners.

A powder room is also found on the first floor, so that guests would not have to access the other levels to use the wc.

Apart from the outdoor patio and roof terrace (both in which are well-sized), it comes with an additional terrace on the fourth floor that gets in a great amount of light.

Last but not least, I appreciate that there is a lift to connect homeowners to all five levels of the apartment, which makes a huge difference especially if you're living with the elderly. The entire home has also been recently renovated, making it move-in friendly (if you're not picky).

Belgravia Villas also offers amenities such as a gym, swimming pool and a children's playground.

Alternatively, residents can choose to take a short walk to Ang Mo Kio Linear Park to enjoy the outdoors.

There are various eateries and a supermarket located in the industrial park adjacent to Belgravia Villas, though homeowners can choose to make a short trip down to Hougang One or Seletar Mall instead. Seeing that it is located within a landed estate, homeowners get to enjoy tranquil and low-density living, too.

The biggest downside, however, is the nearest MRT Station is quite a far distance away, with Bangkok MRT (North-East line) located a eight-minute drive away or Yio Chu Kang MRT (North-South line) a nine-minute drive away. This location is better appreciated by those who drive.

2. Watten Residences

$4,950,000

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address Watten Rise Tenure Freehold Size 4,004 sq ft $PSF $1,236.26 psf Developer Simefield Pte Ltd TOP August 2012

Why I like it

Nestled within the tranquil landed enclave of Watten Estate, this cluster home in Watten Residences is sized at 4,004 square feet and comes with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and even a basement floor (which the garage is found). For families who require a fifth bedroom, there is the option to do up another in the basement if required.

With its current layout, it's ideal for homeowners who enjoys hosting guests as the first floor is solely allocated to the common spaces, such as the open-concept kitchen and a spacious living and dining area. There are also full-height glass panels found in the common areas in the first floor, making it bright and naturally lit with sunlight.

Most importantly, a lift has been installed to service throughout all levels, including the basement, making it more accessible for those with mobility issues. The home has also been recently renovated, which would save future home owners quite a fair bit on reno costs.

In terms of offerings at Watten Residences, it has basic facilities like a pool, gym, BBQ area and children's playground for its residents.

What truly makes the estate stand out is its central location, which is around a seven-minute walk to Tan Kah Kee MRT Station (Downtown line) and Coronation Plaza, which is known to be near its strong cafe scene.

With that being said, the under 10-minute walk to Hwa Chong Institution, Raffles' Girls Primary School and National Junior College makes it a superb choice for parents planning for their children's education.

For outdoor lovers, Bougainville Park and Adam Park are a short walk away.

3. Cabana

$2,850,000

Five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 145A Sunrise Terrace Tenure 103-year Leasehold Size 3,068 sq ft $PSF $928.9 psf Developer Far East Organisation TOP August 2015

Why I like it

Spanning across five floors (including a basement and roof terrace), this cluster house in Cabana offers five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Four of the main bedrooms are found across levels two and three, while the guest bedroom is located in the basement.

The first floor, on the other hand, is solely catered to the common spaces, including a rear terrace and front terrace space. While the previous homeowners have converted the roof terrace into an outdoor gym, it is also a functional space to host parties and gatherings.

In terms of facilities at Cabana, residents can enjoy the usual facilities like the BBQ pit, children's playground, gym, pool, steam room and an outdoor fitness court.

Seeing that Cabana is located within the landed estate of Sunrise Drive, the overall environment of the neighbourhood is quiet and tranquil. It is also located near to several pockets of green spaces, which makes it an ideal environment for nature lovers.

However, Cabana is located quite far away from the nearest MRT, with Yio Chu Kang Station (North-South line) located at least a 30-minute walk away. The location would be best appreciated by those with private means of transportation.

4. Hillcrest Villa

$4,350,000

Five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 13A Hillcrest Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 3,089 sq ft $PSF $1,408.22 psf Developer MCL Land Pte Ltd TOP August 2010

Why I like it

Sized at 3,089 square feet, this cluster home is located in central Singapore in District 11 and spans across four storeys (including a basement and an attic). Originally, this home came with four bedrooms, but a fifth bedroom has been done up in the basement. This room has a built-in wardrobe and opens up into the garden and comes with its own bathroom, which is great for multi-gen living.

The private car park area is located in the basement, which comes with custom built storage cabinets for easy access to shoes.

Homeowners who enjoy private outdoor spaces might like this home, since there are several open-air spaces to enjoy throughout the house. Two patios can be found on the first level, along with the roof terrace on the top floor.

The home has also been tastefully renovated, and is move-in friendly for non-fussy homeowners.

Seeing that it is located in a landed estate, homeowners would also be able to enjoy a similar lifestyle and a tranquil environment.

To me, what makes this home stand out is its location. Being situated just less than five-minute's walk away from Tan Kah Kee MRT Station (Downtown line), makes this one of the rare few cluster landed homes that are this near to an MRT station.

Within a one kilometre radius are many renowned schools, including Raffles Girls' Primary School, National Junior College, Hwa Chong Institution, Nanyang Girls' High School and Nanyang Primary.

5. The Teneriffe

$3,800,000

Five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 216 Laurel Wood Avenue Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 3,174 sq ft $PSF $1,197.23 psf Developer Teneriffe Development Pte Ltd TOP August 2004

Why I like it

Situated in a landed enclave backed by the lush Greenleaf Forest, this home in The Teneriffe is ideal for homeowners who enjoy a peaceful and green environment. It is sized at 3,174 square feet and is spread across four levels (including a basement). There are five well-sized bedrooms, but the master bedroom and family room are especially spacious.

The private car park is located in the basement and can accommodate up to two cars. Not only that, it has two storerooms, a yard area and even a study to make use of the space efficiently. A courtvard can also be found in the basement level.

Personally, I think that the renovations done to the home is rather tasteful and move-in friendly for non-fussy homeowners. Overall, the regularly-shaped layout is great for maximising space usage.

When it comes to facilities at The Teneriffe, residents can look forward to enjoy a large lap pool, playground, gym and BBQ area.

In terms of location, it's admittedly not the nearest to a MRT station. Sixth Avenue MRT (Downtown line) is a 15-minute walk away, though there's also the option to take a bus.

With that being said, it's near many superb schools, including Nanyang Girls' High School, Hwa Chong Institution, National Junior College and Raffles Girls' Primary School.

