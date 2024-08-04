5 spacious penthouse units with unblocked views for quiet living (from $2.5m)

Living in a penthouse is undeniably appealing.

These units represent the pinnacle of condo and apartment living, offering the best views and often larger layouts than standard units. However, penthouses come with their own set of challenges. Being on the top floor can mean longer waits for lifts, and unblocked views aren't always guaranteed.

That's where this unique niche comes in: low-rise, spacious penthouses that still provide excellent views. These developments offer a peaceful environment to come home to and ample space for families who need it.

Now let's get on with the list of curated units this week

The Ford @ Holland

$4,180,000

4 bedroom 4 bathroom

Attribute Info Address 1 Ford Avenue Tenure Freehold Size 1,894 SQFT $PSF $2,206.97 PSF Developer Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd Top Dec 2009

Why I like it

This unit in The Ford @ Holland would appeal to homeowners looking for a naturally brightly lit home with generous outdoor and liveable space. The best part? The unblocked greenery views that you get (that is unlikely to go away given it is a GCB area).

Sized at 1,894 square feet, this is a duplex penthouse unit with four good-sized bedrooms, three bathrooms, several balconies and terraces and a kitchen with a yard, ventilated utility room and WC.

The lower floor includes a spacious living and dining area, two bedrooms, one bathroom, outdoor spaces (including a planter, balcony and two open terraces) and the kitchen.

Seeing that the utility room is ventilated, it could be used as a helper's room or for storing bulky items. The planter, connected to one of the common bedrooms, is spacious enough to accommodate compact outdoor furniture.

On the other hand, the upper floor consists of the master and junior master bedrooms and a spacious roof terrace. This arrangement makes it convenient for multi-gen families who want more privacy while living together. The master bathroom is especially spacious as it can accommodate a bathtub and a separate shower area.

The Ford @ Holland is a 4-minute walk to Holland Village MRT station (Circle line), which gives residents convenient access to the eateries and restaurants in the vicinity. It is also within walking distance of two wet markets, food centres and the newly opened One Holland Village. The Rail Corridor is also a short walk away.

Despite being a short walk to all these amenities, the general environment of the project is quiet and peaceful.

- Ryan

Varsity Park Condominium

$3,300,000

4 bedroom 3 bathroom

Attribute Info Address 70 West Coast Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 2,346 SQFT $PSF $1,406.65 PSF Developer Capitaland Ltd Top Dec 2008

Why I like it

Nestled along West Coast Road, Varsity Park Condominium is a low-rise project that offers residents a spacious and tranquil environment to come home. Notably, the project is located right across from West Coast Park and Pasir Panjang Terminal and near Clementi Woods Park.

One downside is that the nearest MRT station is a fair distance away. Kent Ridge MRT Station (Circle line) is a 31-minute walk while Clementi MRT Station (East-West line) is a 34-minute stroll away (so yes, you probably need to drive or take the bus). Residents looking for a convenient place to grab a bite can head to the eateries in the shophouses along Clementi Road.

This duplex penthouse unit is 2,346 square feet and would appeal to families who enjoy generous outdoor space within the comfort of their homes. It has a four-bedroom and three-bathroom configuration.

On the lower floor, there are two open terraces. One of them stretches across the living and dining areas whereas the other open terrace spans across two of the bedrooms. The upper floor consists of a roof terrace with two sizeable planters.

All four bedrooms are well-sized, with an especially spacious master bedroom. Due to the pitched roof design, certain parts of the upper floor enjoy a higher ceiling, too. The kitchen includes a separate yard area, a home shelter and a WC.

- Druce

Elliot at the East Coast

$5,300,000

4 bedroom 5 bathroom

Attribute Info Address 1 Elliot Road Tenure Freehold Size 2,831 SQFT $PSF $1,872.13 PSF Developer Elliot Development Pte Ltd Top Jan 2013

Why I like it

Elliot at the East Coast is a 5-minute walk to the recently launched Siglap MRT station (Thomson-East Coast line) and offers all things that make living on the East side special.

The condo is a walking distance of the popular East Coast Park and Beach and is near a variety of food options along Upper East Coast Road, including Etna and Tiong Bahru Bakery. Schools nearby include Temasek Primary School, Victoria School and Victoria Junior College.

Sized at 2,831 square feet, this spacious apartment is a duplex penthouse with a private lift lobby. It has four bedrooms, all of which are ensuite, multiple outdoor spaces throughout both levels of the unit, a spacious living area, a powder room and a kitchen with a store room, yard and WC.

On the lower floor, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Two bedrooms share the common bathroom with a jack-and-jill configuration, while the other bedroom is the junior master suite.

There is also a spacious sheltered balcony that spans across the entire living area, making the space bright and well-ventilated. There is also a powder room on the first floor, so guests can have convenient access to the WC.

The upper floor houses a spacious master bedroom and a huge rooftop area. Homeowners might appreciate that the master bathroom is spacious enough to include a double vanity, bathtub and outdoor shower.

The apartment has been recently renovated and is in move-in friendly condition.

- Ryan J.

Cambio Suites

$2,550,000

4 bedroom 3 bathroom

Attribute Info Address 28 Lim Tua Tow Road Tenure Freehold Size 1,744 SQFT $PSF $1,462.16 PSF Developer Urban Lofts Pte Ltd Top Dec 2017

Why I like it

Loved for its proximity to the CBD, bustling atmosphere and a wide mix of amenities, Serangoon has been a popular neighbourhood amongst families in Singapore. Cambio Suites is a low-rise development between Kovan and Serangoon, giving residents access to amenities in both estates.

The project is under a 15-minute walk to both Serangoon (Circle and North-East line) and Kovan (North-East line) MRT stations and their respective malls (NEX and Kovan Heartland Mall). Additionally, it is also within walking distance to Kovan Market & Food Centre, as well as Serangoon Avenue 3 Food Centre & Market, providing affordable grocery and dining options.

This duplex penthouse unit is sized at 1,744 square feet and has three good-sized bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study room (that can be used as a compact bedroom), a home shelter, an open-concept kitchen and several outdoor spaces.

The lower floor consists of two common bedrooms, two common bathrooms, the study room, a home shelter and two balconies (one spans across the living area while the other is found in one of the common bedrooms). The current owners have installed full-height glass sliding doors in the kitchen, allowing it to either be fully enclosed or open. This arrangement allows for more natural light in the apartment, too.

On the other hand, the upper floor is catered entirely to the master bedroom which has direct access to a sizeable sheltered roof terrace and a private jacuzzi.

- Cheryl

The Acacias

$3,100,000

4 bedroom 3 bathroom

Attribute Info Address 21 Sommerville Road Tenure Freehold Size 2,013 SQFT $PSF $1,539.99 PSF Developer The Heritage Group Top Mar 2009

Why I like it

Nestled within a peaceful landed enclave, this unit in The Acacias is a good option for families who want a spacious home while having walkable access to amenities in a tranquil environment. The Acacias is a 10-minute walk to Woodleigh MRT station (North-East line) and Woodleigh Mall and a 12-minute walk to Serangoon MRT station (North-East and Circle line) and NEX.

Additionally, the popular Maris Stella High School is within a 1-km radius.

Spanning across 2,013 square feet, this spacious duplex penthouse unit offers three bedrooms, a study and two bathrooms.

The lower floor consists of two common bedrooms, one common bathroom and a spacious open balcony accessible via the living room and one of the bedrooms. Moreover, the kitchen is separated into a wet and dry section, along with a home shelter, yard and WC.

On the other hand, the upper floor originally consisted of the master bedroom, a study and two roof terraces for enjoying the outdoors. However, the current owners have merged one of the roof terraces with the master bedroom to open up the space. It now includes a walk-in wardrobe and a sizeable bathroom.

Seeing that the unit enjoys an unblocked view of the landed estate, these outdoor areas are good for enjoying the neighbourhood skyline and allow for more natural light into the apartment.

- Sean

