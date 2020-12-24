5 staycations under $400 (SingapoRediscovers vouchers)

PHOTO: marriott.com

Here are 5 best Singapore staycation deals that are under S$400 a night and eligible for SingapoRediscovers vouchers redemption. Plus, an extra 5 per cent off!

1. Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore: From $310 nett

PHOTO: oakwood.com

Week for Staycay package

  • One-Bedroom Deluxe: $310 nett
  • One-Bedroom Executive: $350 nett
  • Breakfast for 2
  • Welcome cocktails for 2
  • $80 dining credits at SE7ENTH
  • Fitness trial at Absolute Cycle Downtown Gallery and Tapout Fitness Singapore for guests who are first-timers to these studios
  • Early check-in at 11am (subject to availability)
  • Late check-out at 2pm (subject to availability)

Family Together package

  • One-Bedroom and Two-Bedrooms only
  • Daily breakfast
  • One customisable family dining set per day
  • Late check-out to 3pm (subject to availability)
  • Free cancellation up to 24 hours prior to arrival

2. InterContinental Singapore: From $317.80 nett

PHOTO: singapore.intercontinental.com
  • Deluxe Room
  • Spin Wheel of Upgrades upon arrival and stand to win:
    – Breakfast for 2 guests in Ash & Elm
    – 3-course set menu for lunch or dinner at Man Fun Yuan or Ash & Elm
    – 2 Complimentary Heritage cocktails infused with luxurious tea leaves from TWG Tea at The Lobby Lounge
    – Complimentary Club InterContinental access for 2 guests
    – Classic Afternoon tea for 2 guests at The Lobby Lounge

3. Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel: From $330 nett

PHOTO: marriott.com
  • Deluxe King or Deluxe Twin
  • 3rd Person Fee $100++ per night
  • Daily breakfast for 2
  • Complimentary upgrade to Premier Deluxe for stays between Mon to Thurs

4. Mandarin Oriental, Singapore: From $351.90 nett

PHOTO: mandarinoriental.com
  • Book from Dec 1-21 2020 for free $100 F&B voucher at Cherry Garden, Dolce Vita, Bay @ 5, MOBAR & Melt
  • Complimentary extra bed and breakfast for 3rd and 4th occupant in Premier Rooms or City Suites
  • Stay from Jan 1 – June 30, Late Check Out till 6pm

5. Fairmont Singapore: From $359 nett

PHOTO: fairmont.com
  • S$100 nett dining credits per stay for Prego, Anti:Dote, Mikuni, Asian Market Cafe, CLOVE and in-room dining
  • 1 parking coupon
  • 1 extra bed for child (12 years old & below)
  • Valid for 2 adults / 2 children
  • Late check out on Sunday to Thursday until 4pm

