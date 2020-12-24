5 staycations under $400 (SingapoRediscovers vouchers)

Here are 5 best Singapore staycation deals that are under S$400 a night and eligible for SingapoRediscovers vouchers redemption. Plus, an extra 5 per cent off!

1. Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore: From $310 nett

PHOTO: oakwood.com

Week for Staycay package

One-Bedroom Deluxe: $310 nett

One-Bedroom Executive: $350 nett

Breakfast for 2

Welcome cocktails for 2

$80 dining credits at SE7ENTH

Fitness trial at Absolute Cycle Downtown Gallery and Tapout Fitness Singapore for guests who are first-timers to these studios

Early check-in at 11am (subject to availability)

Late check-out at 2pm (subject to availability)

Family Together package

One-Bedroom and Two-Bedrooms only

Daily breakfast

One customisable family dining set per day

Late check-out to 3pm (subject to availability)

Free cancellation up to 24 hours prior to arrival

2. InterContinental Singapore: From $317.80 nett

PHOTO: singapore.intercontinental.com

Deluxe Room

Spin Wheel of Upgrades upon arrival and stand to win:

– Breakfast for 2 guests in Ash & Elm

– 3-course set menu for lunch or dinner at Man Fun Yuan or Ash & Elm

– 2 Complimentary Heritage cocktails infused with luxurious tea leaves from TWG Tea at The Lobby Lounge

– Complimentary Club InterContinental access for 2 guests

– Classic Afternoon tea for 2 guests at The Lobby Lounge

3. Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel: From $330 nett

PHOTO: marriott.com

Deluxe King or Deluxe Twin

3rd Person Fee $100++ per night

Daily breakfast for 2

Complimentary upgrade to Premier Deluxe for stays between Mon to Thurs

4. Mandarin Oriental, Singapore: From $351.90 nett

PHOTO: mandarinoriental.com

Book from Dec 1-21 2020 for free $100 F&B voucher at Cherry Garden, Dolce Vita, Bay @ 5, MOBAR & Melt

Complimentary extra bed and breakfast for 3rd and 4th occupant in Premier Rooms or City Suites

Stay from Jan 1 – June 30, Late Check Out till 6pm

5. Fairmont Singapore: From $359 nett

PHOTO: fairmont.com