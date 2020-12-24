5 staycations under $400 (SingapoRediscovers vouchers)

Here are 5 best Singapore staycation deals that are under S$400 a night and eligible for SingapoRediscovers vouchers redemption. Plus, an extra 5 per cent off!
1. Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore: From $310 nett
Week for Staycay package
- One-Bedroom Deluxe: $310 nett
- One-Bedroom Executive: $350 nett
- Breakfast for 2
- Welcome cocktails for 2
- $80 dining credits at SE7ENTH
- Fitness trial at Absolute Cycle Downtown Gallery and Tapout Fitness Singapore for guests who are first-timers to these studios
- Early check-in at 11am (subject to availability)
- Late check-out at 2pm (subject to availability)
Family Together package
- One-Bedroom and Two-Bedrooms only
- Daily breakfast
- One customisable family dining set per day
- Late check-out to 3pm (subject to availability)
- Free cancellation up to 24 hours prior to arrival
2. InterContinental Singapore: From $317.80 nett
- Deluxe Room
- Spin Wheel of Upgrades upon arrival and stand to win:
– Breakfast for 2 guests in Ash & Elm
– 3-course set menu for lunch or dinner at Man Fun Yuan or Ash & Elm
– 2 Complimentary Heritage cocktails infused with luxurious tea leaves from TWG Tea at The Lobby Lounge
– Complimentary Club InterContinental access for 2 guests
– Classic Afternoon tea for 2 guests at The Lobby Lounge
3. Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel: From $330 nett
- Deluxe King or Deluxe Twin
- 3rd Person Fee $100++ per night
- Daily breakfast for 2
- Complimentary upgrade to Premier Deluxe for stays between Mon to Thurs
4. Mandarin Oriental, Singapore: From $351.90 nett
- Book from Dec 1-21 2020 for free $100 F&B voucher at Cherry Garden, Dolce Vita, Bay @ 5, MOBAR & Melt
- Complimentary extra bed and breakfast for 3rd and 4th occupant in Premier Rooms or City Suites
- Stay from Jan 1 – June 30, Late Check Out till 6pm
5. Fairmont Singapore: From $359 nett
- S$100 nett dining credits per stay for Prego, Anti:Dote, Mikuni, Asian Market Cafe, CLOVE and in-room dining
- 1 parking coupon
- 1 extra bed for child (12 years old & below)
- Valid for 2 adults / 2 children
- Late check out on Sunday to Thursday until 4pm
This article was first published in YouTrip.