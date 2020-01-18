5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay

Sean Tham
AH JIE'S STYLE

Ah Jie's style
Local actress Zoe Tay is a household name. Apart from her impressive acting skills, the 52-year old star also has impeccable style.

Scroll through her Instagram page (@zoetay10) and you’ll understand what we mean.

Here, five fashion tips we’ve gleaned from her best-dressed moments that you can easily recreate for 2020 or the upcoming Chinese New Year.

1. COLOUR BLOCK BRIGHT COLOURS TOGETHER

Always remember to pair complementary shades with one another when you’re mixing and matching bold colours together.

Zoe does it with a burnt orange trench coat paired with a sunshine yellow pleated skirt and flamingo pink booties.

2. AIRPORT FASHION SHOULDN’T BE BORING

Forget about donning a T-shirt and sweatpants combo to the airport. 

Here, Zoe shows us how you can look fashionable while jet-setting – by wearing a bold midi dress and a statement bag. Switch into a pair of comfortable sneakers instead of heels.

3. THE HOLY TRINITY OF RED, WHITE AND BLUE

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🤣😂🥰😍🤩🎂🎁 在拍攝現场剧组給我意外的驚喜！感謝大家祝福。非常高兴这次跟大家一起演出，幾個月如火如荼的拍攝，大家相處得好开心，拍摄将到尾声，还真的有點小不捨不得呢，希望有機會跟大家再合作噢！谢谢大家带给我开年的第一个愉快的星期天。 感恩能量满满的你们。 🙏🙏❤️❤️ #单翼天使 #MyGuardianAngels8 @kym_ng @honglingg_ @pierrepng @brandon_wong_jy@e @bentanzx @nataliemaetan @edwininja @chantianwen @nicholaslimtr @junheths @jin.yinji 🙏❤️🎁 #生日好幸福🥰 #剧组好贴心🙏 #居然收到小朋友送的生日礼物🎁🎁 #美丽的星期天☀ #愉快的工作日 #喜欢剧组的和谐气氛太可爱了 #好多爱围绕着🥰 #和睦相處相敬如宾 #有点不舍这班人 #lovlysunday❤️ # ❤️🙏 #ZoeTay #鄭惠玉 #惠聲玉影 #佐伊の語

We’ve mentioned how these three colours can easily create a chic, put-together ensemble in our previous article.

Zoe obviously agrees: Here, she wears a tank top sporting all three colours with a flared denim jumpsuit, completing her look with a red bandanna.

4. DRESS A TONAL NUMBER UP WITH A STATEMENT BAG

Love tonal dressing but want to amp your #ootd up a notch? The easiest way to do so is to add a statement purse, like how Zoe pairs her Issey Miyake grey number with a bright, geometric print shoulder bag.

5. WHEN IN DOUBT, GO FOR STRIPES

A universally appealing print, stripes are bold, yet never OTT. Zoe dons a striped gown fashioned in colours mentioned in point three.

Cop this look for a fabulous night out, or opt for a striped tee with a pair of denim jeans for casual weekends.

ALSO READ: Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s

This article was first published in Her World Online.

