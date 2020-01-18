5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay

AH JIE'S STYLE

Photo: Instagram/zoetay10

Local actress Zoe Tay is a household name. Apart from her impressive acting skills, the 52-year old star also has impeccable style.

Scroll through her Instagram page (@zoetay10) and you’ll understand what we mean.

Here, five fashion tips we’ve gleaned from her best-dressed moments that you can easily recreate for 2020 or the upcoming Chinese New Year.

1. COLOUR BLOCK BRIGHT COLOURS TOGETHER

Always remember to pair complementary shades with one another when you’re mixing and matching bold colours together.

Zoe does it with a burnt orange trench coat paired with a sunshine yellow pleated skirt and flamingo pink booties.

2. AIRPORT FASHION SHOULDN’T BE BORING

Forget about donning a T-shirt and sweatpants combo to the airport.

Here, Zoe shows us how you can look fashionable while jet-setting – by wearing a bold midi dress and a statement bag. Switch into a pair of comfortable sneakers instead of heels.

3. THE HOLY TRINITY OF RED, WHITE AND BLUE

We’ve mentioned how these three colours can easily create a chic, put-together ensemble in our previous article.

Zoe obviously agrees: Here, she wears a tank top sporting all three colours with a flared denim jumpsuit, completing her look with a red bandanna.

4. DRESS A TONAL NUMBER UP WITH A STATEMENT BAG

Love tonal dressing but want to amp your #ootd up a notch? The easiest way to do so is to add a statement purse, like how Zoe pairs her Issey Miyake grey number with a bright, geometric print shoulder bag.

5. WHEN IN DOUBT, GO FOR STRIPES

A universally appealing print, stripes are bold, yet never OTT. Zoe dons a striped gown fashioned in colours mentioned in point three.

Cop this look for a fabulous night out, or opt for a striped tee with a pair of denim jeans for casual weekends.

This article was first published in Her World Online.