5 stylish Korean actresses to steal WFH outfit ideas from

If you’re stuck in a perpetual outfit repeat while you WFH, why not try taking some style inspiration from others?

For us, we’re looking at these Korean celebs, simply because they have impeccable fashion sense.

Here, we show you who they are, why we’re obsessed with their style, and how you can replicate their looks for a week’s worth of WFH outfits. Plus, we’ve also included shoe options – in case it’s your turn to run errands.

1. Son Ye-jin

PHOTO: Instagram/yejinhand, Maison Standards, Mango, Net-a-porter

This 38-year-old star, best known for playing Yoon Se-ri in K-drama Crash Landing on You (2019), is serving us comfy and polished realness.

She wore an oversized striped shirt (which you can casually “steal” from your man’s closet) with a pair of camel chinos.

Finish off your look with raffia sandals for that ultimate laid-back look.

Cotton shirt, €85 (S$130), Maison Standards

PHOTO: Maison Standards

Cotton pants, $89.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Slidy raffia sandals, US$710.60 (S$1,000), Roger Vivier at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

2. Kim Da-mi

PHOTO: Instagram/d_a___m_i, Arket, Matchesfashion, Charles & Keith

Best known for her role as Jo Yi-seo in Itaewon Class (2020), this 25-year-old up-and-coming actress is rocking dark neutrals during winter.

Since we don’t have the colder season, ditch the chocolate brown coat she’s wearing.

Instead, go for a billowy, off-shoulder top and match it with a grey knife pleated skirt.

Opt for a pair of mid-heeled pumps instead for maximum comfort.

Cotton blouse, US$69, Arket

PHOTO: Arket

Wool skirt, $4,790, Gucci at Matchesfashion

PHOTO: Matchesfashion

Faux leather slingbacks, $53.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

3. Song Hye-kyo

PHOTO: Instagram/kyo1122, Net-a-porter, Uniqlo, Zalora

If you’re a fan of athleisure, this 38-year old actress can show you how to refine it for WFH.

She paired a navy blue bra top with a pair of casual denim jeans and sandals.

For meetings, we’d suggest throwing a blazer over.

Nylon and spandex bra top, US$77.91, All Access at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

Cotton jeans, $39.90 (U.P. $59.90), Uniqlo U at Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PU sandals, $119, Aldo at Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

4. Jun Ji-hyun

PHOTO: Instagram/giannajunfp, Zara, Celine, Cos

This 38-year-old model-actress looks sophisticated even when she’s donning pastel colours.

The reason? She complemented pastel blue with neutral tones like whites, blacks and camels for gravitas.

Do yours similarly: with a sharp blazer, tailored culottes and a pair of sleek flats.

Polyester blazer, $89.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Linen and wool culottes, $1,700, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

Leather flats, US$150, Cos

PHOTO: Cos

5. Park Shin-hye

PHOTO: Instagram/ssinz7, Louis Vuitton, Nalin Studios, Pedro

According to this 30-year-old beauty, a floral printed number is a foolproof outfit.

Instead of opting your usual blooms, go for something that’s fun and unexpected, like this Louis Vuitton dress.

Wear it with a pair of simple earrings and heeled pumps.

Wool and silk dress, $10,900, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Gold-plated earrings, €98, Nalin Studios

PHOTO: Nalin Studios

Leather pumps, $89.90, Pedro

PHOTO: Pedro

This article was first published in Her World Online.