5 stylish Korean actresses to steal WFH outfit ideas from

If you’re stuck in a perpetual outfit repeat while you WFH, why not try taking some style inspiration from others?
For us, we’re looking at these Korean celebs, simply because they have impeccable fashion sense.
Here, we show you who they are, why we’re obsessed with their style, and how you can replicate their looks for a week’s worth of WFH outfits. Plus, we’ve also included shoe options – in case it’s your turn to run errands.
1. Son Ye-jin
This 38-year-old star, best known for playing Yoon Se-ri in K-drama Crash Landing on You (2019), is serving us comfy and polished realness.
She wore an oversized striped shirt (which you can casually “steal” from your man’s closet) with a pair of camel chinos.
Finish off your look with raffia sandals for that ultimate laid-back look.
Cotton shirt, €85 (S$130), Maison Standards
Cotton pants, $89.90, Mango
Slidy raffia sandals, US$710.60 (S$1,000), Roger Vivier at Net-a-porter
2. Kim Da-mi
Best known for her role as Jo Yi-seo in Itaewon Class (2020), this 25-year-old up-and-coming actress is rocking dark neutrals during winter.
Since we don’t have the colder season, ditch the chocolate brown coat she’s wearing.
Instead, go for a billowy, off-shoulder top and match it with a grey knife pleated skirt.
Opt for a pair of mid-heeled pumps instead for maximum comfort.
Cotton blouse, US$69, Arket
Wool skirt, $4,790, Gucci at Matchesfashion
Faux leather slingbacks, $53.90, Charles & Keith
3. Song Hye-kyo
If you’re a fan of athleisure, this 38-year old actress can show you how to refine it for WFH.
She paired a navy blue bra top with a pair of casual denim jeans and sandals.
For meetings, we’d suggest throwing a blazer over.
Nylon and spandex bra top, US$77.91, All Access at Net-a-porter
Cotton jeans, $39.90 (U.P. $59.90), Uniqlo U at Uniqlo
PU sandals, $119, Aldo at Zalora
4. Jun Ji-hyun
This 38-year-old model-actress looks sophisticated even when she’s donning pastel colours.
The reason? She complemented pastel blue with neutral tones like whites, blacks and camels for gravitas.
Do yours similarly: with a sharp blazer, tailored culottes and a pair of sleek flats.
Polyester blazer, $89.90, Zara
Linen and wool culottes, $1,700, Celine
Leather flats, US$150, Cos
5. Park Shin-hye
According to this 30-year-old beauty, a floral printed number is a foolproof outfit.
Instead of opting your usual blooms, go for something that’s fun and unexpected, like this Louis Vuitton dress.
Wear it with a pair of simple earrings and heeled pumps.
Wool and silk dress, $10,900, Louis Vuitton
Gold-plated earrings, €98, Nalin Studios
Leather pumps, $89.90, Pedro
This article was first published in Her World Online.