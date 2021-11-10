5 sustainability-minded labels doing denim right

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Pangaia — the science-forward loungewear brand focused on eco-conscious materials—has launched its first-ever denim line you’ll want to live in.

Crafted from Wild Himalayan nettle and organic cotton sourced from India, Pangaia Denim marks a new chapter in denim history — the first time selvedge denim has been made with Himalayan nettle.

The new material was created as a rare left-hand weave that makes the material softer by balancing the strength of the nettle with softness that comes from reversing the direction of the weave. Highly durable and weavable, the Himalayan nettle denim is also coloured using Italian fiber spinner Candiani Denim‘s state-of-the-art water and dye saving process.

PHOTO: Pangaia

Comprising straight-leg denim jeans, a 90’s vintage-inspired jacket and high-rise straight-leg jeans — all available in rinse and mid washes — the collection also features digital passports designed to help accelerate greater transparency, traceability and circularity in the industry, while inspiring responsible consumer choices.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.