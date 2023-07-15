5 sustainable home brands and products for an eco-friendly home

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Straw-free, plastic-free, and even a national Green Plan for all the way up to 2030, Singapore’s tireless strive for sustainability has put us among the top sustainable cities in Asia.

As our sustainability efforts move towards consumables and household products, in this listicle we’ve spotlight some sustainable home brands that are carving the path for a greener tomorrow and are putting the future of our planet at the centre of what they do.

Creuse

Started by an innovative pallet and packaging solutions company called Xcel Industrial Supplies Pte Ltd, Creuse encourages the sustainable use of wood with the circular economy approach. Wooden pallets are up-cycled and transformed into artisanal coffee tables, stools, planters, and display items for the home.

Pre-order them from the website or learn to make your own in their engaging hands-on workshops. If you are a budding designer wanting to produce sustainable wood products, they even offer reclaimed pallet planks and offcuts to you for free. We think this speaks volumes of their passion and commitment for sustainability.

Shop Creuse here.

Simply Good

Fizzle and say goodbye to single-use plastics. Simply Good turned liquid home cleaning and personal care products into dissolvable tablets. Instead of single-use plastic packaging, we can easily recycle any bottle for our cleaning products; simply drop two tablets, add water and use.

The 100 per cent natural and plant-based cleaning tablets come in compostable packaging and are 300 times lighter and 200 times smaller than traditional cleaners. With your home’s carbon footprint significantly reduced, this is a sustainable option for a clean home and earth.

Shop Simply Good here.

Unpackt

As Singapore’s first zero-waste bulk store, Unpackt has been at the forefront of an earth-friendly lifestyle. Its wide range of sustainably sourced daily necessities includes everything you need for a sustainable lifestyle. From beeswax wraps to silicone bags and collapsible cups to brushes made from plant fibres,

Unpackt ensures quality products that let you easily clean your home and help you reduce single-use packaging. Besides putting the earth first, for an all-round good business practice, they provide fair employment opportunities to single mothers and the elderly too.

Shop Unpackt here.

Arthur Zaaro

There is nothing like embracing the beauty of our backyard, especially when it is hand-crafted into high-quality homeware. Using timber from our urban gardens, Arthur Zaaro “saves” these quality hardwoods from being disposed of and crafts them into sustainably sourced and solid wood products like cutting boards, tables, lighting, and accessories.

Visit their showroom for your one-of-a-kind table, or pick up one of the cutting boards made from solid slabs of hardwood.

Shop Arthur Zaaro here.

The Green Collective

A treasure trove of everything eco-friendly, The Green Collective is one of the best places to shop for artisanal items, kitchenware, personal care items, and even children and pet care products.

The online business has now expanded to a brick-and-mortar shop in Funan Mall, where you can get solid soaps and shampoos. Their longer life span, reduced packaging, and biodegradability make them a sustainable way to keep your body clean.

Shop The Green Collective here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.