5 things that can ruin a first date (and your chances of getting a second date)

Going on a first date can be nerve-wracking. What do you say? How should you act?

You can ask your friends, or you can ask experts. But you could also look to shows like The Bachelor for tips.

The show now has a Japanese edition (which will air in Singapore!), and the first-ever Japanese Bachelor, Hirotake Kubo, had the tall task of meeting 20 women in one night, getting to know them over the course of several weeks and trying to decipher who his one true love could be.

So if anyone knows what great first dates look like, it would probably be Hirotake.

Here are several tips we've gleaned from the show on what not to do during your first dates.

1. DO NOT GO INTO THE DATE WITH A NEGATIVE ATTITUDE

Even if you had some nasty encounters before your date, make sure you go in with a positive mindset. Leave the bad vibes at the door lest you risk potentially ruining a chance to get to know someone really great.

2. DO NOT DRONE ON ABOUT YOURSELF A first date is all about getting to know each other. While it’s awesome to share about yourself, remember to ask the other person questions too and actually hear them out! Try to aim for an equal amount of talk time between the two of you.

3. DO NOT BE SELF-ENTITLED One of the worst things you could do is to act really high-maintenance on your date. Don’t come into the date expecting your date to foot the bill or demanding for them to buy you something. If you’re picking the location of a date, suggest one where you’d be happy to pay for at least your share. ALSO READ: Best date ideas in Singapore: Unique and creative ways to romance your partner with a night out

4. DO NOT USE YOUR DATE TO VENT Remember this date is about you and your date. Don’t take the time to vent about other people in your life who have been getting you down and DEFINITELY do not mention any exes.

5. DO NOT KISS AND TELL With social media being as all-encompassing as it is these days, it may be tempting to detail the happenings of your entire date in a series of Instagram stories. Remember that some things are better kept to yourself, and respect your privacy and that of your date’s. You never know who may be watching…

