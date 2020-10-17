5 things to do in MacRitchie other than the TreeTop Walk

Bad news for nature lovers: The MacRitchie TreeTop Walk is closed for maintenance until 2021. However, MacRitchie Reservoir itself is still open to visit in the meantime.

You might be wondering, what's the point of visiting MacRitchie Reservoir when its star attraction is closed? Well, here are 5 things to check out in MacRitchie other than the TreeTop Walk.

1. Take a hike along the Chemperai and Prunus Trails

If you're still interested in traversing the longer walking trails while the TreeTop Walk is closed, the Sime Track detour will take you along nearly the same route, albeit at ground level instead.

However, you could also try exploring two shorter, self-contained trails instead - namely, Prunus Trail and Chemperai Trail.

Chemperai Trail is the shorter of the two, spanning a mere 1.5km and completable in about 30 minutes, while Prunus Trail spans 2km and takes about an hour to explore.

Both trails consist of loops along different parts of the MacRitchie Reservoir boardwalks, offering a picturesque view of the waterfront.

You might also be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the local wildlife like woodpeckers, monitor lizards and even long-tailed macaques!

Note: Please don't get too close to any wild animals you see, especially the monkeys. We take no responsibility for the loss of any possessions snatched by these hardened thieves - um, we mean, adorable but mischievous creatures.

2. Go kayaking

If you're into water sports, rent a kayak from Paddle Lodge and explore the reservoir from its waters instead. That's one way to get up close and personal with water-based critters like turtles and otters, right?

Do note that due to current social distancing measures, only single and double sit-on-top kayaks are available for rental.

3. Try your hand at freshwater fishing

If you want to hang out near the waterfront but aren't keen on kayaking, why not try catching a fish or two? Yes, MacRitchie Reservoir is one of the few places in Singapore where fishing is legally allowed.

You'll find the designated fishing spot near Paddle Lodge, but you'll have to BYOR (Bring Your Own Rod) as there are no fishing equipment rental stores here.

4. Climb up Jelutong Tower

While the TreeTop Walk is closed, you can still enjoy a bird's-eye view of MacRitchie Reservoir. Camouflaged by the surrounding greenery, the 7-deck Jelutong Tower is a true hidden gem.

Climb it to find yourself above the canopy layer and enjoy the breathtaking view (just don't look too far down!). You might also want to bring a pair of binoculars for birdwatching while you're there.

5. Walk on water (sort of)

Okay, so you're not actually walking on the water surface, but this is as close as it gets. This 40-metre long Submerged Boardwalk was intentionally built low enough for visitors to walk through clean and cooling reservoir water.

Despite the name, the water is usually quite shallow, reaching a depth of 5 cm at most. Just be careful not to slip and fall!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.