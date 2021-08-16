5 things to do in Singapore this week: Aug 16 to 22, 2021

Things are usually pretty quiet in the wake of National Day. However, with Covid-19 measures loosening and dine-in once again allowed, there is much to look forward to this week.

Kickstart your week with Singapore’s most iconic food and wine festival, or head down to the opening of America’s renowned ice cream wonderland, and end off with an array of exciting performances.

Wine and Dine at Wine Lust 2021

1-Group presents the fifth edition of Wine Lust , their iconic food and wine festival. The month-long event will be an extensive line-up of 24 different dining and retail experiences at nine dining destinations, including the likes of the newly opened 1-Atico, Alkaff Mansion , Monti , and more.

Look forward to the exclusive one-day-only wine-pairing dinners, retail pop-ups and masterclasses coming your way. Delivery and takeaways bundles are available to be delivered to your doorstep by their online restaurant 1-At-Home. Read more here .

Wine Lust 2021 runs Aug 19 to Sept 18, 2021. All reservations and tickets will be on their website. The full schedule of events is available here.

Esplanade Presents the Red Dot August 2021

In commemoration of Singapore’s 56th birthday, Esplanade will be live-streaming a month-long line-up of free performances, collectively known as the Red Dot August 2021. As celebrations for national day abound, Red Dot August 2021 seeks to explore what it means to be Singaporean through a stellar lineup of films, music and more.

Original music by popular Singaporean artists like Krysta Joy, Maya Raisha, Rangga Jones, Dreebsby, and more, will be featured along with works by acclaimed film directors.

Red Dot August 2021 runs Aug 1 – Aug 31, 2021. It is live-streamed through Esplanade and the full schedule of events can be found on their official website.

Alcina By The Opera People In Collaboration with Red Dot Baroque

The Opera People presents the Singapore premiere of George Frideric Handel’s masterpiece, Alcina. A captivating and heart-wrenching story about the downfall of a sorceress, who was scorned by those closest to her, Alcina is stripped of her magic and locked in a cell. Awaiting her fate, she is haunted by the memories of a life that was never hers to begin with.

Alcina will be performed on Aug 20, 2021 and Aug 22, 2021 at the Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice, 107 North Bridge Rd, Level 4, Singapore 179105, p. +6562922695. Tickets start from S$15 and can be purchased from SISTIC.

The Museum of Ice Cream Opens Its Doors in Singapore

Hailing from the United States and boasting a line-up of A-list celebrity fans, The Museum of Ice Cream brings almost 60,000 square feet of pastel hues and installations to Singapore – giving Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory a run for its money as the ultimate wonderland of sweets.

The Museum of Ice Cream promises 60 to 90 minutes of multisensory, interactive installations and unlimited sweet treats to round off the experience. Look out for the Sprinkle Pool and the Pink Oasis at the California Beach — always a crowd favourite, — and remember to take lots of photos.

The Museum of Ice Cream is located at 100 Loewen Rd, Singapore 248837 and will be open to visitors from Aug 19, 2021. Tickets start from $38.

A National Theatre Live Screening of Hansard

Starring two-time Olivier Award winners Lindsay Duncan and Alex Jennings, Hansard is a new play by Simon Woods, captured live in 2019 from the National Theatre in London.

With the live screening online, watch as the seemingly idyllic life of Tory politician Robin Hesketh unravel as the mirage of bliss fades away and the life he shares with his wife of 30 years quickly turn from gentle ribbing and the usual marital scrapping into a blood-sport.

Hansard will be screening on Aug 22, 2021. Tickets are priced at $28.

This article was first published in City Nomads.