5 things to do in Singapore this week: Jan 17 to 23

With Singapore Art Week in full swing and Chinese New Year coming up fast, we can practically hear the buzz of energy in the air.

This week brings a slew of dreamy escapes from the grind, from a multi-sensory installation on happiness to reimaginings of urban living. If you’re craving some crafting therapy, there’s an intriguing new pottery studio in town too.

Dream Big at the AliWALL Festival

PHOTO: Courtesy of Maria Khoo

This weekend, step out of reality and into the inaugural AliWALL Festival at Aliwal Arts Centre.

Themed ‘The Dreamer’, this lineup of immersive art experiences seeks to reimagine our urban reality. Give yourself Permission to Dream at AAC’s Music Studio, where a fantastical, multi-sensory blend of digital art, performances, and soundtracks awaits.

Then pop over to The Courtyard to check out an inflatable sculpture by local visual artist Howie Kim, enhanced by an augmented reality filter.

On Jan 22, things get even buzzier with Saturday’s Plan, a counterculture art market where you can snag zines, prints, and flash tattoos.

AliWALL Festival runs from Jan 21 to 23, 2022 at Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal St, Singapore 199918. Admission is free with online registration via Eventbrite.

Get crafty with 1-For-1 pottery promos

PHOTO: Am I Addicted

Itching to kick off the new year with new hobbies? Try your hand at pottery with Singapore’s latest studio, Am I Addicted.

Set in Capitol Singapore, this 6,000 sq ft space packs a full-fledged pottery centre alongside a Korean vegetarian café. To celebrate their launch, the studio is running a 1-for-1 promotion for Wheel Throwing or Handbuilding classes ($80 per pax), available on weekdays only.

Shape your creativity with five types of South Korea-sourced clay from green to black, complete with 130 unique glaze variations.

After class, fuel up at the café with fusion grub like Torto di Riso Pasta ($22) tossed with tteokbokki and Grilled Cheese Kimchi Sandwich ($16) oozing vegan cheese.

Am I Addicted Pottery Studio & Vegetarian Café is located at 13 Stamford Rd, B2-51/52/53 Capitol Singapore, Singapore 178905. Open daily 9am–9pm. The 1-for-1 opening promo for Standard Classes is available till Jan 31, 2022; quote promo code Addicted when booking via Whatsapp at p. +65 9113 3090.

In Pursuit of Happiness at Happy House

Clarrot, 80, 2021, video still. PHOTO: Courtesy of the artist

Singaporeans have proved high achievers in the ranks of global surveys on unhappiness – so what might happiness look like to us?

Multimedia experience Happy House aims to explore the thorny H-word through the lens of 17 visual artists, animators, and musicians.

Co-curated by Tulika Ahuja of Mama Magnet together with Cats On Crack, the showcase will feature immersive works like Kaleidoscope of Emotions – a site-specific experience by motion graphics artist Reza Hasni and audio producer Kin Leonn.

Guided by their soundscapes and psychedelic projections, you’re invited to lie down and take a trip into another realm.

Happy House runs from Jan 14 to 23, 2022 at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, #05-04, 39 Keppel Road, Singapore 089065. Admission is free.

Splash into a new year at S.E.A. Aquarium

PHOTO: Courtesy of Resorts World Sentosa

Get the good fortune flowing this Year of the Tiger with S.E.A. Aquarium’s Spring in the Sea lineup.

Animal lovers are in luck with a festive Trail of Fortune decked in red lanterns and fairy lights, where you can get up close with the aquarium’s five auspicious creatures of the year: the sand tiger shark, red lionfish, weedy seadragon, tiger cowrie, and alligator gar.

Snap a shot over at the mighty Sand Tiger Shark Wall Mural, then sit down to an auspicious edition of Ocean Restaurant’s afternoon tea with more stunning aquarium views.

Spring in the Sea runs from Jan 15 to Feb 15, 2022 at S.E.A. Aquarium, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269. S.E.A. Aquarium one-day tickets are priced from $38 for Singaporean adults.

Get your dose of art and retail therapy at Funan

Dr. Martens x Speak Cryptic PHOTO: Courtesy of CapitaLand

For the second year running, Funan is putting the fun in our mall experience with Creative Intersections: In the Year of the Tiger.

Part of Singapore Art Week, this mall-wide arts bonanza will see art experiences sneaking their way into Funan’s lifestyle brands.

Over at Butterknife Folk, you can take your tastebuds on a trip across outer space with ten wacky ice-cream flavours, crafted with fashion collective Mash-Up.

Snag a pair of Dr Martens kicks customised by renowned artist Speak Cryptic, or hunt down the many NFT artworks dotted around the mall, including illustrator Kristal Melson‘s tribute to female strength at Love, Bonito.

Creative Intersections: In the Year of the Tiger runs from Jan 14 to Feb 13, 2022 at Funan, 107 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179105.

