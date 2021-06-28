5 things to do in Singapore this week: June 28 to July 4, 2021

Say hello to July with a collection of inspiring exhibitions and innovative installations that promises to keep you entertained all week.

From old-timey self-guided art tours to Instagram worthy game experiences, here are five things you cannot miss this week.

1. New World’s End

Take a trip back in time with New World’s End, an immersive audio-guided art installation by OH! Open House. Embark on a journey through a 1970s-style, dystopian New World Amusement Park with a pair of young lovers as their compelling love story guides you through the streets of Jalan Besar.

Lose yourself amongst the masterfully crafted sets and New World charm as you explore a side of Jalan Besar you’ve never seen before.

New World’s End by OH! Open House is located at 85 Desker Rd, Singapore 209646 and will be held from July 2 onwards. Tickets start at $35.

2. Scores of Landscapes

Admire the innovative masterpieces of Chinese artist Du Kun at his solo exhibition. Serene and visually stunning, it’s easy to forget that Du Kun’s scrolls actually represent melancholic and discordant musical scores.

Combining traditional Chinese painting techniques with modern musical composition methods, Scores of Landscapes is an ingenious visual and auditory spectacle that invokes a sense of mystique and wonder.

Scores of Landscapes by Du Kun is located at the Mizuma Gallery, 22 Lock Road #01-34, Gillman Barracks, Singapore 108939, from June 5 to July 18, 2021. Open Tue – Sat 11am – 7pm, Sun 11 – 7pm. Closed on Mon. Admission is free.

3. Da Vinci, The Exhibition

Surrounded by centuries of intrigue and folklore, saying that Leonardo Da Vinci was one of the most influential individuals in history that paved the way for modern art and technology is no exaggeration.

His works, which include the likes of the mysterious Mona Lisa and biblical The Last Supper , are legendary. Take the opportunity to examine his inventions and artworks at Da Vinci, The Exhibition , and marvel at the impact one man had on the world.

Da Vinci, The Exhibition is located at The Annexe, Science Centre Singapore, from June 18, 2021 to Jan 2, 2022. Tickets start at $15.

4. Seasons in the Sun

PHOTO: Pixabay

Need a temporary escape from reality? Seasons in the Sun is a collection of films from all over the world that has been carefully selected to capture the magic of the sunny getaways we all miss. Immerse yourself in the captivating performances and heartwarming storylines.

From illicit affairs in a small Korean town (Hong Sang-Soo’s 1998 The Power of Kangwon Province) to awkward trips through the South of France in Avant la fin de l’été (2017), be prepared to be transported all over the world.

Seasons in the Sun by the Asian Film Archive is located at the Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise, Singapore 179868, from June 19, to July 10, 2021. Open Wed & Fri 7pm – 11pm, Sat 3pm – 11pm, Sun 1pm – 9pm. Closed Mon, Tue and Thu. The Power of Kangwon Province will be screened on July 2, 2021, and Avant la fin de l’été (2017) will be screened on July 4, 2021. Tickets start at $9 and can be purchased here.

5. Otah & Friends Vol 2 and 3

Following their success with The Bubble Tea Factory, El Masnou is back again with not one, but two Instagram worthy game installations. In Volume 2: Blast Off, you must race against time to hunt down tools that will help launch a rocket into space.

Afterwards, you can help Otah scour for the perfect ingredients for his tea party in Volume 3: Grocery Run. Follow Otah and his friends as they guide you through 55 minutes of colourful and interactive otter-themed fun.

Otah & Friends by El Masnou has two locations, and is open from June 14, 2021 to Jan 3, 2022. Volume 2: Blast off is located at Gardens by the Bay, Supertree Grove, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953 (Beside Supertree Food Hall). Volume 3: Grocery Run is located at Suntec City, 3 Temasek Blvd, North Wing, #01-486, Singapore 038983. Tickets start at $24.

This article was first published in City Nomads.