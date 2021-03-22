5 things to do in Singapore this week: March 22 to March 28, 2021

Whether you’re looking for a week of entertainment or culture, we’ve got some great recommendations. Visit art exhibitions about local literature, or discover a contemporary take on our ‘ new normal.’ And do a little something for yourself – perhaps a fun night of UV art or pull in an environmentally friendly clothing haul.

See a sailing installation by textures

The annual Textures programme at The Arts House is back with their latest edition themed The Bottled City. Paying homage to local literary works, inspired by impossible bottles, the installation features paper sculptures, miniatures, and terrariums, all dedicated to local literature.

Discover local works by some of our favourite authors, including Suffian Hakim, the brain behind Singaporean spoof tome, Harris bin Potter . Both a mobile installation and a portable bookshelf, The Bottled City art installation will make its way across Jurong, Yishun and Toa Payoh.

Textures will take place from March 26 to April 26 at The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane, Singapore 179429.

Paint & pints at the Splat Paint House

Splat Paint House is where creative and chaos collide. Paint the town red with their floor-to-ceiling canvases and colourful buckets of paint. On March 27, Splat Paint House gets dark with a night of blacklight UV paints and Woodstock Singapore cocktails.

Choose to create your own glow-in-the-dark 40x50cm art masterpiece, or make art on yourself instead. Get messy with friends at this boozy UV art jam – all you need is a white t-shirt and a sense of fun.

Boozy UV Art Jam will take place on March 27, 8pm – 10pm at Splat Paint House, 207A Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574346. Tickets priced from $80. Book here.

Cross Boundaries at the Of Limits Exhibition

Push your limits with this new art exhibition. The Of Limits art exhibition is an auditory and visual exploration of the concept of ‘boundaries’ in a post-pandemic world. Inspired by the idea of physical and societal limits, see six Southeast Asian artists translate this deeply complex subject into a set of 11 artworks and videos. The subject matter is all too relevant in contemplating connectedness in a time of socially-distanced division.

Of Limits will take place from March 3 to March 30, 12pm – 7pm at the Stamford Arts Centre, 155 Waterloo St, Singapore 187962. Entry is free.

Upcycle your wardrobe with The Rescue Project

Reinvent your style with recycled clothing. The Rescue Project by Swapaholic is a fun and fresh way to up your outfit game while being kind to the Earth. Stop old clothes from ending up in landfills, and bring them down to The Rescue Project instead.

First, take part in their Declutter Collection Drive, and drop off any unwanted clothing, bags, or shoes. Then, return for their Refresh workshop, and choose a bag of clothing that you can rewear or repurpose. Keep your fashion stylish and sustainable!

The Rescue Project will take place from March 26 to April 4 & April 17 to April 18, 11am – 8pm at 313 @somerset, 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895. Declutter Collection Drive entry is free. Refresh workshop admission is $15. Registration and tickets available here.

Watch a film from the Francophonie Festival

Hosted by Alliance Française Singapore, The Francophonie Festival celebrates and spreads French language and culture. In collaboration with the Embassy of Switzerland, watch 1818 The Debacle of Gietro, a docu-fiction about a historic event.

In 1818, a glacial dam in Mauvoisin, in Haut Val de Bagnes, Switzerland devastates the surrounding area. The disaster sparked scientific discoveries – particularly lending to the development of glacial theory.

The screening of 1818 The Debacle of Gietro will take place on March 27, 12.30pm – 3pm at Gardens by the Bay, Flower Field Hall, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore, 018953. Admission is free. Tickets available here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.