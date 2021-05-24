5 things to do in Singapore this week: May 24 to May 30

The new phase 2 (heightened alert) regulations might’ve brought most of our social plans to a screeching halt, but that hasn’t put an end to the things to do this week.

With exhibitions and film festivals adopting hybrid and online alternatives, as well as increased safety measures for in-person events, we got you covered.

1. Delve into pluralistic works of the new LASALLE Graduands

It’s an arts bonanza over at LASALLE, with everything from design, to performance and even art pedagogy on showcase.

The graduates of the MA Fine Arts programme negotiate the “ambivalences, tensions, and paradoxes” in contemporary art in the tongue-in-cheek Beautiful, Nice, and Interesting , while the LASALLE show exhibition presents an extensive body of works from the graduating cohort as their grand finale.

Find out more about art psychotherapy in Inter-being, and don’t miss out on the online premieres of the fashion, film, and contemporary music facets of the school.

The LASALLE Show 2021 is happening till 2 June at various locations, with the full event guide here .

2. Take a step into the emotional journey of a refugee

The online rendition of their original creation As Far As My Fingertips Take Me, As Far As Isolation Goes is a collaboration between artists Tania El Khoury and Basel Zaraa seeking to engage the audience in understanding the mental and physical state of refugees in detention centres.

Drawing upon stories of refugee friends in the UK, and a Syrian-born Palestinian refugee himself, Zaraa weaves these anecdotes into music, while El Khoury utilizes interactivity to tug at your heartstrings in the intimate one-to-one performance.

As Far As Isolation Goes is happening online till 30 May, as part of the Singapore International Festival of Arts 2021.

3. Find glimpses of beauty during the Japanese occupation

PHOTO: Changi Chapel and Museum

Housed within the walls of the old Changi Prison are Changi Chapel, modelled after St. George’s Church that was built by WWII Prisoner-Of-Wars (POWs), and the Museum documenting the many artefacts born out of the Occupation.

Though facing incredible adversity under Japanese rule during WWII, the enterprising POWs managed to document their predicament through contraband photographs and striking illustrations.

From an epic 400-page diary, to painting made from powdered chalk, find out how the POWs found solace through their own innovation and creativity in this newly-redeveloped museum.

Changi Chapel and Museum is located at 1000 Upper Changi Road North

Singapore 507707, and is opened from 19 May, and admission is free for all visitors till 30 May. Open Tue-Sun from 9.30am-5.30pm. Closed on Mon. Pre-book your timeslot for visiting here .

4. It’s a week of healing through film, conversation, and workshops

This year’s Singapore Mental Health Film Festival (SMHFF) presents a lineup of four main films covering the topics of change, suicide, workplace wellbeing, and childhood trauma.

These films, namely Sorry We Missed You (2019) , Land of Not Knowing (2017) , Ceux qui travaillent (2018), and Les Chatouilles (2018), are accompanied by related virtual panel conversations, as well as many meaningful weekend workshops including Connection & Catharsis and Yin Yoga with Sound Healing.

Gain access to all four films, their panel conversations, as well as an additional five physical screenings of short films with the Virtual Bundle ($45).

SMHFF 2021 is happening till May 30 online and at various locations. The festival’s programme is available here .

5. Go behind-the-scenes of our wildlife conservation

PHOTO: WRS.com.sg

Hello From The Wild Side takes you backstage and up-close-and-personal with animals and their keepers, while you learn about animal behaviour, nutrition, and rehabilitation.

The keepers will take you through a visit to animals ranging from Emperor Tamarins and domestic pets, to the iconic Scarlet Macaw and Toco Toucan, and even elephants.

Amigo, their friendly Yellow Naped Amazon, can even sing a birthday song in a personalised one-minute video message to your friend of choice!

If you’re feeling cheeky, Moe the gluttonous Capybara can also direct a message to “someone who reminds you of Moe…” All proceeds go to the conservation efforts of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

Hello From The Wild Side is happening virtually, with the full listing of programmes on their website.

This article was first published in City Nomads.