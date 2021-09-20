5 things to do in Singapore this week: Sept 20 to 26, 2021

This week, stay optimistic with another slew of meaningful events. Sharpen your mind with insightful talks and a poetry slam, else one couple simply relax over a funny musical or watch the city’s top comedians take the stage.

Join The 2030 Movement

PHOTO: The 2030 Movement

A pioneer in education and career transformation, the General Assembly has spearheaded The 2030 Movement, a free two-week-long festival of online events and panel discussions focused on “future-proof” themes.

Topics range from sustainability, ARVR, cryptocurrency and blockchain, to marketing and job hunting. Be inspired to dive deeper into emerging disruptive technologies and to pursue the work you love!

The 2030 Movement runs Sept 20-30, 2021. See the line-up of speakers here and RSVP on their website.

Laugh Along to Forever Young

Originally written by Swiss playwright Erik Gedeon and adapted by Benjamin “Mr Miyagi” Lee, the Singaporean twist of this European cult hit features a stellar cast.

Expect familiar faces like director Hossan Leong, Karen Tan, as well as Gurmit Singh, who makes a comeback to the theatre scene after 16 years. Through the cast’s fun renditions of familiar pop songs, the eponymous musical revue shines the spotlight on eldercare in Singapore.

Forever Young runs from Sept 22 to Oct 3, 2021 at the Drama Centre, 100 Victoria Street, National Library Building, Level 3, Singapore 188064. Tickets are priced from $50. Book them here.

Perceptions – Allen Tang’s Solo Exhibition 2021

Using a unique ‘oil on acrylic’ technique that attempts to break the norm, local contemporary artist Allen Tang invites viewers into rousing inception with his ‘laissez-faire’-ish bold brush strokes.

From dark to light, patterns to landscapes, the hypnotic quality of Tang’s paintings will draw you, intriguing you with his perceptions and emotions of the world.

Perceptions runs from Sept 22 to 29, 2021 at Gallery II, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Ln, Singapore 179429. Secure a limited slot to view here.

Stand Up COMICS At The CASTLE Show: A Comedy Marathon

PHOTO: Artur Akhmetyanov

We welcome belly laughs any time and the Association of Comic Artists (Singapore) is planning to deliver just that on the last Friday of the month. Unwind to a comedy show put on rapid display, with 11 comics hitting the stage in timely succession.

Topping the night is Artur Akhmetyanov, the winner of the 2018 Bangkok International Comedy Competition.

Stand Up COMICS At The CASTLE Show begins at 8pm on Sept 24, 2021 at Association of Comic Artists (SG), Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Rd, Block B, #02-02, Singapore 439053. Tickets priced at $25. Book your ticket here.

Go with the flow at SLAMPROV

A poetry slam is an arts event in which participants compete by performing spoken word poetry before a live audience and a panel of judges.

Organised by the Crane community, the evening’s performers will be selected randomly by lots and a panel of judges selected from the audience will decide the winner. Following the slam, Delta Force Improv, Singapore’s purveyors of sketch comedy and long-form improv, will also be performing.

SLAMPROV begins at 7.30pm on Sept 25, 2021 at Crane, 46 Kim Yam Rd, #01-06, Singapore 239351. Book your ticket here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.