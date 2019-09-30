5 things to do in Singapore this week: Sept 30 - Oct 6

PHOTO: Instagram/winefiestasg
Jolene Hee
City Nomads

We're all for getting down and gritty for a good time, and there's loads this week to put you in the October groove.

Get your dancing shoes on the street with live music and fun workshops all along bar mecca Keong Saik Road, or take the party up high with Kampong Boogie's rooftop disco bash.

We've also got festivals for those who love their gizmos, from an immersive photography playground for the snap-happy to a showcase of Patek Philippe's timeless art for the watch aficionados.

PARTY IN THE STREETS WITH URBAN VENTURES 12: KEONG SAIK STREET CARNIVAL 

Urban Ventures is back to reclaim Keong Saik's vibrant streets with an all-out bash of live music, market stalls, and boozy fun.

Sweat it out on the streets with a slew of Pilates and HIIT workouts, then keep your body grooving to smooth beats from Ken Ito, MASIA ONE, and other local acts.

As for refreshments, it'll be gin o' clock all afternoon with Tanqueray No. Ten cocktails from 6GreyBar, along with great grub from buzzworthy joints like Kafe UTU and Lime House Caribbean.

Urban Ventures 12: Keong Saik Street Carnival is happening on 5 October 2019 from 3pm to 10.30pm, around Keong Saik Road and Jiak Chuan Road, Singapore.

Check out their Facebook page for more event details.

EXPLORE A WORLD OF WINE AT WINE FIESTA 2019 

Sip and swirl your way across the Old and New World at Wine Fiesta 2019 by The Straits Wine Company.

Over 200 wines from around the globe will be up for tasting, accompanied by specially-curated gourmet food pairings.

Australian and New Zealand wines, for instance, will be matched with briny seafood treats, while pours from France and Spain will be complemented by the sweet notes of macarons and crema catalana.

To up your epicurean experience, snag a seat at the Winemakers' Table Dinner, where you can sample iconic vintages with the winemakers themselves.

Wine Fiesta 2019 is happening from 4-6 October 2019 at Grand Hyatt Singapore, 10 Scotts Road, Singapore 228211.

Tickets for the Winemakers' Table Dinner on 4 Oct are priced at $188, while tickets for the Wine Fiesta on 5 and 6 Oct begin from $78 via Eventbrite.

DISCOVER TIMELESS ART PIECES AT PATEK PHILIPPE'S WATCH ART GRAND EXHIBITION 

More than just watches, Patek Philippe's famous timepieces ooze with elegance and artistry.

Peek into the exquisite world of haute horlogerie at Patek Philippe's fifth Watch Art Grand Exhibition, with ten themed rooms displaying special-edition timepieces and rare creations which once belonged to royalty.

What's more, some of its watchmakers and artisans will also be demonstrating their skills in a live show.

The Patek Philippe Watch Art Grand Exhibition is happening from 28 September to 13 October 2019 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956.

Admission is free, timeslots to be booked via Marina Bay Sands.

GET SNAP-HAPPY AT LEICA PLAYGROUND 2019

Whether you tote around a professional lens or just love taking phone selfies, Leica Playground is the fest to visit for immersive photography fun.

Snap to your heart's content at the Insta-worthy art installations and glamping tents, or bag some cutting-edge gear at the playbooths by gadget brands including Leica, Huawei, and Devialet.

And if you love your whisky shots, you can hone your skills of capturing this golden liquor at the Golden Hues of Macallan Photography Workshop.

Leica Playground 2019 is happening on 5 October 2019 from 10am to 9pm, at Design Orchard, 250 Orchard Road, Singapore 238905.

Click here for more info on schedule and pricing.

BOOGIE AMIDST THE GRIND OF GOLDEN MILE

View this post on Instagram

"The good funky stuff. Always Pushin'On." – DJ Chunk, Pushin'On crew "Growing up in Scotland DJ Chunk (@chad_samson) was exposed to 90’s hip hop listening to Tim Westwood on BBC Radio and watching MTV Yo Raps. This led to a young fascination with recording rap tapes and scratching his parents records on their hi-fi turntable. After some years of collecting records it wasn’t until he moved to Singapore that Chunk took DJing seriously and equipped himself with a pair of Technics 1200’s and a mixer. He is one quarter of the Pushin’On crew with Shellsuit (@sideshowsg @kultkafe), Masterpiece and Dave Code (@dave_code). They ran the monthly funk party at Blu Jaz Cafe bringing some of the best in funk, soul, hip hop, jazz and boogie to the lion city. His sets are a funk journey across genres, continents and old classics to new gems that are filled with fluid bass lines and banging drums to get the floor moving." #pushinoncrew Upcoming gig: Hotdogs & Hip hop w/ Pushin'On! Date: Saturday, 28th September Venue: Victoria Wholesale Centre's rooftop #08-02 Doors: 6.00pm to 12.00am . . . #hotdogsandhiphop #hotdogs #hotdog #fungkeehotdogs #bestlatenighthotdogs #papistacos #taco #tacos #texmex #streettacos #hiphop #hiphopmusic #funk #soul #boogie #jazz #victoriawholesalecentre #rooftopparty #rooftopbar #blockparty

A post shared by Kampong Boogie (@kampongboogie) on

Ditch the club and get those dancing shoes grimy at Kampong Boogie's latest rooftop carpark bash.

Known for hosting disco nights in unorthodox spaces, Kampong Boogie returns to Golden Mile Tower with Kampong Crunk: The Grime of Golden Mile.

Geylang Crunk will be the soundtrack of the night, so let local DJs like MC SWTLKR, A/K/A SOUNDS, Senja, and O$P$ hype you up with heavy bass and hypnotic synth.

Kampong Crunk: The Grime of Golden Mile is happening on 4 October 2019 from 5pm till late, at #05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road, Singapore 199589. Entry is priced at $10. 

This article was first published in City Nomads

More about
Lifestyle

