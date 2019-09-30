5 things to do in Singapore this week: Sept 30 - Oct 6

We're all for getting down and gritty for a good time, and there's loads this week to put you in the October groove.

Get your dancing shoes on the street with live music and fun workshops all along bar mecca Keong Saik Road, or take the party up high with Kampong Boogie's rooftop disco bash.

We've also got festivals for those who love their gizmos, from an immersive photography playground for the snap-happy to a showcase of Patek Philippe's timeless art for the watch aficionados.

PARTY IN THE STREETS WITH URBAN VENTURES 12: KEONG SAIK STREET CARNIVAL

Urban Ventures is back to reclaim Keong Saik's vibrant streets with an all-out bash of live music, market stalls, and boozy fun.

Sweat it out on the streets with a slew of Pilates and HIIT workouts, then keep your body grooving to smooth beats from Ken Ito, MASIA ONE, and other local acts.

As for refreshments, it'll be gin o' clock all afternoon with Tanqueray No. Ten cocktails from 6GreyBar, along with great grub from buzzworthy joints like Kafe UTU and Lime House Caribbean.

Urban Ventures 12: Keong Saik Street Carnival is happening on 5 October 2019 from 3pm to 10.30pm, around Keong Saik Road and Jiak Chuan Road, Singapore.

Check out their Facebook page for more event details.

EXPLORE A WORLD OF WINE AT WINE FIESTA 2019

Sip and swirl your way across the Old and New World at Wine Fiesta 2019 by The Straits Wine Company.