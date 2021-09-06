5 things to do in Singapore this week: Sept 6 to 12, 2021

Despite new clusters and cases on the rise, we have the assurance from Singapore’s Covid-19 multi-ministry task force that life goes on (for now).

With all the new food places, exhibitions, and new shows, let us fill you in with all the events that you might not want to miss this week. From comedy shows to exhibitions to theatre plays, here’s the four-one-one.

Kumar Unmasked: An Evening Out With the Queen of Wit and Humour

PHOTO: Facebook/rarakums

Local comedy legend Ra Ra Kumar needs no introduction. For those of you who have perhaps missed out, the queen of wit and humour is back, ready to bring the house down, armed with the best punchlines ever.

The past year has been extremely turbulent and if you need someone to make sense of it, in a light-hearted manner, look no further. Kumar Unmasked’s got you covered. Tickets sell out fast, so be sure to get yours soon!

Kumar Unmasked runs Sept 10-26 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018956. Tickets are priced from $58.

Love and Information: Making Sense of Information-Age Through Art

PHOTO: Facebook/wildricesg

Wild Rice brings us a theatrical window into the kaleidoscope that is life with Love and Information. The advent of technology and the exponential upgrade it experiences have left us all on a constant quest for information.

But how much of our endeavours are rooted in our capacity for empathy and love? Caryl Churchill, one of Britain’s most acclaimed contemporary playwrights, raises and answers this question eloquently in this play. Under the guidance of acclaimed theatre-maker Edith Podesta, this piece is a promising watch.

Love and Information run Sept 9-12 at #04-08, 107 North Bridge Road, Funan, Singapore 179105. Tickets are priced from S$25.

A Most Absurd Guide: UltraSuperNew’s Window Into Eccentric Art

PHOTO: Facebook/UltraSuperNew.SG

Are you going through some sort of existential dread? Then you might want to check out this exhibition. A Most Absurd Guide showcases the works of three artists from across Southeast Asia – each with their own take on the interesting cultural attitudes specific to their region.

Whether it is Krack! Studio’s brand new hand-pulled silkscreen works encapsulating Indonesian magic or our very own local HelloPigu’s debut of Pigubao (pork bun) on canvas paintings, each artwork asks that you surrender your emotions and observe closely as they reflect society back to you in eccentric ways.

UltraSuperNew presents A Most Absurd Guide at UltraSuperNew Gallery, 168 Tyrwhitt Road, Singapore 207572. The exhibition runs till Sept 11, 2021, 11am – 7pm. Closed on Sundays and public holidays

Reconnecting with Singapore’s Heritage: My Community Festival Returns

PHOTO: Facebook/myqueenstown

The second edition of the My Community Festival is back with a bang. Dedicated to helping island dwellers to get in touch with Singapore’s heritage – people, places, food, traditions and more – most of the programming promises a refreshing experience reconnecting with the past.

Whether it is acquainting yourself Bird-singing with Robin Chua, exploring Rangoli Art with Vijaya Mohan, or Lantern-Making with Jimm Wong, there’s something memorable to take away.

See My Community Festival’s programme schedule on their website.

Indulging In Only The Best: Singapore Food Festival 2021

PHOTO: Facebook/SingaporeFoodFestival2021

One last week to enjoy Singapore’s Food Festival and the week is packed with both in-person and virtual exciting culinary events. The theme this year – Savour Singapore in Every Bite – means the over 50 masterclasses, workshops and interactive live streams are dedicated to celebrating Singapore and its local flavours.

Whether you learn to make inspired delights from scratch in a masterclass or choose to kick back, relax and simply order in the special selections of this year’s festival, you’re in for a treat.

Singapore Food Festival runs till Sept 12, 2021, see the full line-up on their website.

This article was first published in City Nomads.