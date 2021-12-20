5 things to do this week: Dec 20 to 26, 2021

With less than ten days to Christmas, immerse yourself in an array of festive events to get yourselves orientated to the holiday spirit.

Take a trip down memory lane at exhibitions commemorating Singapore's oldest theme parks or dive headfirst into winter wonderland activities like festive markets and man-made snowfall.

New, Great, and Happy: The Amusement "Worlds" of Singapore

PHOTO: National Museum of Singapore

At the National Museum of Singapore's latest exhibition, learn all about the amusement parks that took Singapore by storm in the past.

Take an insightful tour through the Digital Amusement Park. Or relive your childhood memories by visiting the museum's re-creation of an Amusement Park — a mini version that takes you into the world of the classic amusement park games and Uncle Ringo rides that shaped the lives of Singaporeans from the 1920s to 2000.

New, Great and Happy: The Amusement "Worlds" of Singapore runs from Dec 4, 2021 - Jan 9, 2022 at Stamford Gallery, 93 Stamford Road, Singapore 178897. Find out more about the Digital Amusement Park and the re-created Amusement Park showcase here.

A Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay

PHOTO: Facebook/ChristmasWonderlandSG

Visting Gardens By The Bay's Christmas Wonderland is almost a rite of passage for most Singaporeans during the year-end season in Singapore.

And this year, the yuletide event has curated a stunning lineup. Bask in the visual spectacle that is the Garden Rhapsody Light and Sound Show, have a whale of a time at the carnival games, go on the Venetian Double-Storey Carousel, and venture through the festive Mistletoe Alley Market to pick up some last minute pressies.

Gardens By The Bay's Christmas Wonderland runs till Jan 2, 2022 at 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953. Open daily 6.30pm-11pm. Tickets are priced at $9 for adults (pre-event), $10 for adults (same day purchase) and $5 for children. Book your tickets here.

Turn your home into a festive haven with H&M's Home Holiday pop-up

PHOTO: H&M

Spice up your living space this Christmas with items from the annual H&M Home Holiday pop-up. Expect fresh, minimalistic designs that are affordable from the fashion giant's Home line - think wooden and ceramic makes with splashes of gold and red.

Also, the pop-up is great for those still looking to fill up Christmas stockings. It boasts a wide variety of chic holiday decorations and elegant gifts, from tree ornaments to dining essentials and scented candles.

H&M Home Holiday Pop-Up runs till Dec 16, 2021 at Orchard Building, 1 Grange Road, Singapore 239693. Open daily 10am-10pm.

A culturally immersive experience at The Jews of Singapore Museum

PHOTO: Unsplash

Head on down to the first-ever Jewish museum in Singapore to discover more about this ethnic group with a rich and diverse heritage.

At the museum's carefully curated exhibitions, immerse in the culture and the knowledge of the diaspora of the Jews. On top of learning about Jewish history, rites and festivals, find out how the Jews of Singapore have contributed to our city state, particularly to the nation-building efforts.

The Jews of Singapore Museum is located at 24 Waterloo Street, Singapore 187968. Admission is free of charge, visitors are advised to book a slot here. Open Sun-Thurs 10am-6pm; Fri 10am-12pm. Closed on Sat.

Christmas festivities around City Hall

PHOTO: Capitol and Chijmes

Capitol Singapore and Chijmes heard your woes about not being able to experience a white Christmas for the third year in a row.

Presenting 'Take a Ride into an Enchanted Christmas', you can reminisce ice-skating at Chijmes' indoor skating rink and experience pseudo-snowfall at Capitol Singapore's Snow Play and Snowfall.

Capitol Kempinski's eight-metre tall Singing Tree is the perfect spot for IG-worthy photos while their Christmas Market remains the highlight to check out festive treats and delicacies from The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore .

Find out more about Capitol Singapore x Chijmes' Take a Ride into an Enchanted Christmas here. 'Take a Ride into an Enchanted Christmas' runs from Nov 19 - Dec 26, 2021.

This article was first published in City Nomads.