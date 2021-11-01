5 things to do this week: Nov 1 to 7, 2021

November in Singapore is determined to match October's energy and enthusiasm.

From sustainable workshops to dance concerts, Lego exhibitions and more, there's plenty to do this week in Singapore.

Sunday Luxe Series is back with a bang

At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy's signature event, Sunday Luxe Series, returns centred on food sustainability and the intricacies of honey. The one-day event boasts an extensive lineup, from

Traditional Chinese Medicine inspired afternoon tea to a dinner pop-up and masterclass by Chef Petrina Loh.

Throw in workshops about natural wines and furthering your knowledge about honey, Sunday Luxe is all set to take you on an epicurean journey.

Find out more about the At-Sunrice Academy's Sunday Luxe Series lineup and the purchase tickets to programmes here.

Feel Good Edition: vOilah! France Singapore Festival 2021

The Embassy of France brings big guns this November for the vOilah! France Singapore Festival 2021.

This year, the Feel Good Edition has over 50 programmes lined up, opening with musical extravaganza — Le Petit Prince — A Musical Journey.

On top of this ode to the 75th anniversary of the publication of The Little Prince, other highlights include the 37th French Film Festival and the Le Grand Jazz.

Don't miss out on their food programme, Gastronomy, where you'll find the best of French cuisine in Singapore.

Find out more about the full festival programme and purchase tickets here.

Singapore Dance Theatre presents Passages

PHOTO: Facebook/singaporedancetheatre

Passages is an enthralling ensemble piece featuring the works of four brilliant choreographers.

Presented by Singapore Dance Theatre, the performances take you on a roller coaster of emotions.

Unexpected B by Toru Shimazaki and ZIN! by Nils Christe are vibrant pieces that will leave you itching to dance in your seats.

On the other hand, Janek Schergen makes you ponder a little with Meditation and Rachel Lum cracks your head with zero.

Passages will be presented at SOTA Studio Theatre, 1 Zubir Said Drive, Singapore 227968. Showtimes are Nov 5, 7.30pm, 6 Nov, 3pm and 7.30pm, and 7 Nov, 3pm and 7pm. Tickets are priced at $45. Book tickets here.

Like Nothing Else Returns

PHOTO: Unsplash

Like Nothing Else 2 is a symphonic masterpiece that elegantly weaves together songs, grand piano tunes, poetry, dance and new technology. The concert assumes the form of an aquatic journey trailing from the streets of Paris across Rome and back to the cityscape skylines of Singapore.

Each piece in the repertoire links back to the theme of water and as water shapeshifts from rain to dew to tears, the concert traverses well-known masterpieces with the help of performers from Singapore, France and Italy.

Like Nothing Else 2 opens at Esplanade Theatres on the Bay located at 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981, p. +65 6828 8377. Showing Nov 4, 2021, 4pm and 8pm. Tickets priced at $50, book here.

Singapore Brickfest 2021: Experience fun, one brick at a time

PHOTO: Unsplash

Fans of Lego, this one is for you. Singapore Brickfest 2021, in collaboration with Lego, tackles themes like Imagine and Memories.

In that spirit, come November, the exhibition will feature creations by world-class Lego artists and structures by fans and award winners.

The showcase will also reminisce the Singaporean cityscape by housing Singapore-inspired Lego builds, including miniature models of local landmarks.

Singapore Brickfest 2021 runs till Nov 14, 2021 at ION Gallery, Level 4, 2 Orchard Turn Singapore 238801. Open daily from 11am - 9pm. Book a slot to visit here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.