5 things to do this week: Nov 15 to 21, 2021

The third week of November boasts an exciting array of activities — a development we’ve been long awaiting.

From exhibitions about your favourite Disney characters to pottery festivals, thought-provoking dance performances and more, let us catch you up on things to do in Singapore this week.

The ultimate homage to Mickey Mouse

PHOTO: Unsplash

Calling all Disney fans, here’s a limited-time event that celebrates the Mouse that started it all. At Pop-Up Disney!, take your Disney-loving heart for a magical ride through seven immersive rooms.

From the classic Steamboat Willie to the iconic Fantasia and more, each zone pays tribute to the beloved character and the adventures his friends have journeyed.

This international event will also see a local touch with artworks and pieces from a homegrown artist at the Mickey Loves Singapore experience room. For exclusive merchandise, hit up the Mickey Celebration Pop-up Store.

Pop-up Disney! runs Nov 19, 2021 – March 20, 2022 at Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, Level 3, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593. Tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $20 for children, available here.

Esplanade presents These Brief Encounters

PHOTO: Facebook/Chowkdance

An Esplanade commissioned contemporary dance performance by Chowk Productions, These Brief Encounters is a response piece to Albert Camus’s book, The Plague, set in the French Algerian city of Oran.

The story rings similar sentiments to our experiences living through the Covid-19 pandemic. Under Raka Maitraow’s choreography, assisted by Siong Leng Musical Association,now more than ever, this piece about survival, moral resonance and compassion, is important and a mindful watch expounding on the new normal .

These Brief Encounters runs Nov 19-20, 2021 at the Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981. Standard tickets are priced at $30 and limited concession tickets are priced at $22, book tickets here.

Carnival at D’Ultimate Xcape

PHOTO: Instagram/bringyourkidout

Carnivals are making a comeback this year end with Carnival at D’Ultimate Xcape. Think Uncle Ringo rides ($5-10/game) — crazy Viking Ships, Swing Chair rides and bouncy castles like Dino Inflatable Park ($10).

Along with these adrenaline-pumping game and carnival attractions, there are also creative gigantic art installations to enjoy and capture for the ‘gram’.

Carnival at D’Ultimate Xcape runs Nov 5, 2021 – Mar 20, 2022 at Begonia Open-Air Carpark, 1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore 519599, p. + 65 6589 1688. Open Mon, Wed-Fri 4.30pm-9.30pm; Sat-Sun, public holidays and school holidays 12pm-9.30pm. Tickets and packages available here.

Where Are We going: Do We Want To Arrive?: On sustainability

PHOTO: gillmanbarracks

‘ Where Are We going: Do We Want To Arrive? ‘ is a solo exhibition by Sin Yee Tan that tackles the age-old debate between man and nature. The artist employs a fusion of traditional paintings and Augmented Reality (AR) across her 12 exhibited pieces.

The effective blurring between the real and the digital is aimed at getting the audience to think about how they relate to their physical environment and by extension, whether current human progress is truly worth the cost.

‘Where Are We going: Do We Want To Arrive?’ will be hosted at Gillman Barracks located at #01-01, Blk 1 Lock Road, Singapore 108937, from Nov 13-28, 2021. Open Tues-Sun 1pm-6.30pm, closed on Mon. Admissions are free.

Singapore Clay Festival 2021: A celebration of all things ceramic

PHOTO: Unsplash

Singapore Clay Festival 2021 is taking the love for pottery a step further with a multi-event celebration. From Nov 19-22, 2021, immerse yourself in a series of curated educational programmes from masterclasses to keynote speeches by veterans in the field.

From Nov 25-29, 2021, partake in exhibitions and splurge at massive craft sales involving over 130 leading potters and ceramists from over 57 studios in Singapore.

Singapore Clay Festival 2021 will take place at Enabling Village located at 20 Lengkok Bahru, Singapore 159053. Refer to the full programme schedule here.

