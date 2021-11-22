5 things to do this week: Nov 22 to 28, 2021

This week’s lineup has something for quite literally everybody – the jocks, the nerds, the geeks, the class clowns and more. From drag shows to film festivals, dating events, space exhibitions, animation workshops and more, you might catch yourself wanting to do all five things.

Get your groove back with Boom Boom Room Live!

Boom Boom Room Live! is the 2021 rendition of the 1991’s legendary drag cabaret. After 30 years, the original drag queens of Boom Boom Room – Helda and Liz – along with a new addition – veteran drag artist, Vanda Miss Joaquim will be setting the stage on fire at Esplanade. Joining them will be the OG drag diva, Kumar, so expect entertainment with no holds barred. The variety show also boasts a seriously spectacular lineup of singers, acrobats, dancers and even a mentalist.

Boom Boom Room Live! runs Nov 24 – Dec 19, 2021 at Level 1, Exhibition Hall C, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956. Rated R18, tickets start at S$98; book tickets here.

Celebrate film and storytelling with Singapore International Film Festival

PHOTO: Unsplash

The 32nd iteration of the SGIFF invites you to enjoy films as they were meant to be appreciated – on the silver screen. The extensive lineup is diverse and inclusive this year. Featuring over 100 pieces from filmmakers all of the world, each, inspires conversations by evoking memories and emotions.

From docu-films like, Nightcleaners, which discusses invisible labour of women or to holistic biopic films like, Center Stage, and the plenty other short films, the festival has something in store for everybody.

Singapore International Film Festival runs Nov 25 – Dec 5, 2021. Find out more about the festival schedule here.

Sleuth with strangers at Swipe Night Experience

Solve true crime mystery – but in ‘swipe right’ fashion – with Tinder’s Emmy-nominated, interactive Swipe Night Experience returns with the newly launched Explore. Work with potential Tinder matches and solve the mystery of a birthday weekend getaway gone wrong.

In the game, you and your ten odd Tinder matches will receive new clues weekly through short films. At the end of each week choose a suspect, and then exchange information with your Fast Chat pair – someone who chose a different suspect. Sleuthing may just be a catalyst for more.

Swipe Night: Killer Weekend will run three consecutive weeks starting Nov 7, 2021 at 6pm on Tinder’s newly launched Explore. The Fast Chat experience will be available on Sundays from 6pm-12am.

Live your interstellar dreams with ArtScience Museum’s Beyond Earth

PHOTO: Unsplash

Beyond Earth is the ArtScience Museum’s special space-themed event. Spacewalkers comprises astoundingly immersive virtual reality adventures, allowing you to experience space. Trace the footsteps of astronauts part of the legendary Apollo mission with 1st Step – From Earth to the Moon while 2nd Step – From the Moon to Mars and Beyond is one giant leap to Mars.

Also catch a lineup of curated films, from sci-fi thrillers to groundbreaking space travel documentaries, like Arrival (2016) or the family-friendly Wallace and Gromit: A Grand Day Out (1989).

Beyond Earth runs Nov 25, 2021 – Feb 27, 2022 at ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018974. Tickets are priced from $16 (Singaporean adults) and $12 (Singaporean concession). Pre-booking for film screenings is recommended; book your slots online here.

Cartoon Underground celebrates its 10-year anniversary

Southeast Asia’s top independent animation festival has always been a nurturing and rewarding space for animators in the region. This November, Cartoons Underground is celebrating their tenth year with an exciting lineup for both animators, aspiring animators, and audiences.

The lineup comprises four film programmes, panel discussions, educational workshops, special feature screenings and, of course, the annual Golden Durians Awards celebrating excellence in animation.

Cartoon Underground runs Nov 20 – 27, 2021. Find out more about the festival schedule and the film schedule on their website. Book tickets to the festival here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.