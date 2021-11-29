5 things to do this week: Nov 29 to Dec 5, 2021

While you're busy making plans for the holidays, let us slip you a list of things you might want to catch this festive season.

From dinosaur popups to thoughtful plays and festive displays, here's a list of events you might not want to miss out on this last week of November.

Brickosaurs World pays Singapore Zoo and River Wonders a visit

PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Dinosaurs are paying the town a visit. In the first-ever showcase of its kind, Brickosaurs World will set up camp at the Singapore Zoo and River Wonders - featuring over 60 life-sized dinosaurs made entirely out of LEGO bricks.

The dinosaurs will be placed along trails to lead explorers on a journey to discover endangered animals and species.

Learn about biodiversity and the importance of conserving wildlife, then venture through an immersive maze, identify lost dino fossils or partake in Jurassic-oriented craft workshops with your loved ones.

Brickosaurs World x Singapore Zoo And River Wonders runs Nov 13, 2021–May 3, 2022 at Singapore Zoo, 80 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729826. Opens daily 8.30am-6pm. Tickets are available here.

National Gallery Singapore presents Chua Mia Tee: Directing The Real

PHOTO: National Gallery Singapore

National Gallery Singapore honours Chua Mia Tee - one of the leading realist artists in Singapore's art history - and his works in their latest exhibition. His art pieces often mirrored society.

This exhibition features a whopping 50 works, from 1950s-1980s, alongside archival materials, filmic recordings and more.

Each is carefully handpicked to give deeper insights into Chua's artistic philosophies while organised as a whole to show his growth and transformation as an artist that paralleled the nation's development.

Chua Mia Tee: Directing The Real runs Nov 13, 2021–May 3, 2022 at National Gallery Singapore, #01-01, 1 St Andrew's Road, Singapore 178957, p. + 65 6271 7000. Opens daily 10am-7pm.

General admission is free for Singaporeans and PRs.

The Singapore ArtScience Museum hosts The Makers Project by Balvenie

Featured artists at The Maker's Project for The Balvenie. PHOTO: The Balvenie

The ArtScience Museum will inaugurate The Makers Project - an exhibition featuring commissioned art pieces from six Southeast Asian artists from the region.

The artworks will explore modern creativity. Adding balance to these contemporary pieces will be the artistic installations of The Balvenie's Five Rare Crafts that will encompass the values and effort that go into the art of whiskey making - the thoughtful process distillery has curated and maintained for over 120 years ago now.

The Makers Project runs till Dec 5, 2021 at ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018974, p. +65 6688 8888. Open daily 10am-7pm.

Tickets are priced at $28 and each ticket comes with two complimentary drams (The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 and The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14). Tickets are available here.

The Lobby by Impromptu Meetings

PHOTO: Facebook/Impromptu Meetings

The Lobby is a simple and unassuming story about two hostel workers - a receptionist and chambermaid - in a rundown inner city hostel, who receive a strange delivery.

Initially, the two are panic-stricken, but paranoia quickly turns each against the other. This original play by Impromptu Meetings, an independent theatre collective, offers a dramatic, and witty, commentary on the widening income gap and class relations in Singapore.

The Makers Project will run form Dec 3–Dec 6, 2021 at the Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road Singapore, 439053, p. +65 6342 5790. Tickets are priced at $37.74, available here.

Season's greetings at Gardens By The Bay

Checks by the Auditor-General's Office found lapses in the management of the Gardens by the Bay project. PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

Gardens By The Bay's popular seasonal floral display Poinsettia Wishes is back and serving the perfect dose of the festive spirit. This year, the exhibit takes inspiration from traditional confectionery from the Nordic countries.

There will be exciting features like eight-metre-tall cupcake Ferris wheels, life-sized candied apple Christmas carriages and candy canes, fascinating Luminarie installations, lots of snow and tons of festive plants - including real Christmas trees. A very Merry Christmas indeed.

Poinsettia Wishes runs till Jan 3, 2022 at the Flower Dome of Gardens By The Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953. Open daily 9am-9pm. Admission charge to Flower Dome applies. Book tickets here.

