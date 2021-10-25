5 things to do this week: Oct 25 to 31, 2021

From meaningful stage plays to captivating exhibitions, quirky museums about afterlife and standup comedy events, here's our curation of the upcoming week.

With Time - A compelling piece about mental health

PHOTO: Facebook/Drama Box

Open your hearts with the Drama Box's verbatim theatre performance With Time. Resident Artist Chng Yi Kai uses theatre as a medium to show audience possibilities beyond suicide attempts; what it means to overcome suicidal thoughts or attempts and how to cope thereafter.

Part of Esplanade's Feed Your Imagination 2021, this piece hopes to empower individuals, especially the youth community, by reaching out using stories from survivors.

With Time opens at Esplanade Theatre Studio located at 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981, p. +65 6828 8377. Showing 27-29 October 2021, 4pm and 8pm. Book tickets here.

National Museum of Singapore presents Dia de Muertos

PHOTO: Facebook/ddmsg

As Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, approaches, the National Museum of Singapore is dedicating an entire exhibition to the special Mexican festival. The Day of The Dead is observed by loved ones who honour the dead by sharing a meal with them as if they were alive.

The museum will present a perspective that highlights how the Aztec empire's celebrations, focusing on offerings given to the Aztec goddess Mictecacihuatl, the Lady of the Dead.

Día de Muertos: Day of The Dead is hosted at the National Museum of Singapore, Level 1 of The Salon, 93 Stamford Road, Singapore 178897, p. +65 6332 3659. The exhibition will take place till 2 November 2021, open daily from 10am - 7pm.

Immerse yourselves in traditional Russian music with Russian Teatime

To truly appreciate this event, you need to understand how much Russians love tea and teatime. They love tea so much that they invented a contraption for it. How is this relevant, you ask?

Well, Russian Teatime is where violin maestros Alexander Souptel and Masako Suzuki White come together with double bass genius Guennadi Mouzyka and accordion whizz Santiago Jiaxi Zhang . Expect traditional Russian music with stories about tea culture in Russia woven in.

Russian Teatime will be performed at the Esplanade Concourse, at 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981, p. +65 6828 8377. The show will take place on 25 October 2021, at 7pm and 8pm.

Artur Akhmetzyanov brings the castle down this Halloween

PHOTO: Facebook/Artur Akhmetzyanov

Packed with punchlines, Singapore's only Russian comedian is set to have the audience rolling on the floor with laughter this October.

The Association of Comic Artists (Singapore) is presenting Russians Are Coming: Halloween Special , headlined by Artur Akhmetzyanov, known for his wit and recognised for his hilarious story-telling fashion. The comic will be joined on stage by local actor-comedian Prem John .

Artur Akhmetzyanov's Halloween Special will take place at Goodman Arts Centre, Block B 90 Goodman Road, Singapore 439053, between 29 October to 30 October 2021, 8pm. Book tickets here.

Hell's Museum: Haw Par Villa relaunches with a major upgrade

PHOTO: Facebook/hawparvilla.sg

The relaunch of Haw Par Villa's famously gruesome Ten Courts of Hell falls in nicely with our Halloween festivities . This time, the local heritage site is packing on more terror with the opening of its latest Hell's Museum.

With immersive galleries about various religious and philosophical perspectives of the afterlife, the new extension is set to match the standards of iconic, eerie statues and dioramas.

Hell's Museum is located at 262 Pasir Panjang Road, Singapore 118628. Open to public from 29 October 2021, 9am-10pm daily.

