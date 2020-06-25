5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week

Dining out might be on the menu this week (finally!), but if you'd rather escape the crowds, you can get your fave meals delivered right to your doorstep.

Enjoy a delightful Greek feast from Bakalaki Greek Taverna, or travel to Thailand with Patara Fine Thai Cuisine. For more adventurous fare, dig into Morsels' experimental fusion dishes and round off with luscious desserts from Lady M.

Founder Bak Kut Teh

In this rainy weather, there's nothing more comforting than a steaming bowl of bak kut teh. Open for over 40 years, Founder Bak Kut Teh is a household name among bak kut teh lovers in Singapore.

Dig into a bowl of their signature Bak Kut Teh ($10.49), featuring fall-off-the-bone ribs in a sweet, boldly peppery broth.

Pair it with the Braised Trio Combo ($6.21), a hearty side dish of egg, beancurd, and large intestines. Don't forget to add on some freshly fried Charcoal Fritters ($2.14) to soak up all of the peppery broth left behind.

Founder Bak Kut Teh at Hotel Boss is located at 500 Jalan Sultan #01-09, Singapore 199020. Open 11.30am-9pm daily.

Bakalaki Greek Taverna

Enjoy a Greek feast at home with Bakalaki Greek Taverna's authentic dishes. For a seafood extravaganza, order the Htapodi ($35.20) - smoky grilled octopus drizzled over with extra virgin olive oil.

Or check out the Xifias ($36.27), an intriguing fresh swordfish dish complete with boiled vegetables.

There's also plenty to please the carnivores - their Mixed Grilled Meat Platter ($104.75 for 2 pax) comes with a medley of meats like beef kebabs, lamb chops and chicken skewers, alongside a garlicky tzatziki dip.

Bakalaki Greek Taverna is located at 3 Seng Poh Road, Singapore 168891. Open 11.30am-2.30pm and 5pm-9pm daily.

Patara Fine Thai Cuisine

Travel to Thailand with the flavours of Patara Fine Thai Cuisine. Start off with Golden Fried Prawns ($18.19), wrapped in crispy filo pastry and served with avocado mousse and a fiery chilli sauce.

Follow up with mains that pack a punch such as the Classic Thai Beef Shin Green Curry ($29.96) laced with potent bird's eye chilli, or the indulgent Wagyu Beef Cheek ($37.45) slow-cooked in three-flavoured curry.

Looking for something meat-free? The Deep Fried Beancurd ($22.47) with a spicy tamarind sauce is sure to impress.

Patara Fine Thai Cuisine is located at 163 Tanglin Rd, #03-14, Singapore 247933. Open Tues-Sun 11.30am-8.30pm.

Morsels

Hidden away in Dempsey Hill, Morsels serves up wildly creative fusion dishes guaranteed to wow your tastebuds. For a quick meal, opt for everyday bentos like the Chicken Thigh Ala Plancha ($26.75), starring fried chicken marinated with cincalok.

On the fancier side of things, Morsels' course meals are perfect for a celebratory dinner. The 8-Course Spring Meal ($171.20 for 2 pax) starts with Tiger Prawns, paired with sharp, spicy notes of green curry and apple.

Indulge in mains such as Octopus Risotto with salted egg sauce, and finish off sweet with a locally inspired Milo Tiramisu.

Morsels is located at 25 Dempsey Rd, #01-04, Singapore 249670. Open Tues-Sat 12pm-3pm and 6pm-9pm, Sun 12pm-3pm. Closed Mon.

Lady M

Hailing all the way from New York, Lady M is beloved for their world-famous mille crepes. Their Signature Mille Crepes ($13.91 per slice) features 20 paper-thin crepes, layered with pastry cream and caramelised on top till golden.

Try this month's seasonal flavour, Blueberry Cheese Mille Crepes ($15.30 per slice), with a house-made blueberry cream cheese mixture spiked with kirsch. If crepes aren't your thing, their other desserts will certainly tempt you.

The Royal Milk Tea Mousse ($13.91 per slice) is milky and decadent, with the bitterness of the dark chocolate sponge cutting through perfectly.

Lady M has multiple outlets across Singapore. Details of their outlets can be found here. Open for delivery Mon-Sun 1pm-9pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.