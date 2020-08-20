5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week

This week, brunch fare abounds with both sinful and healthy options for you to indulge. If you don’t feel like leaving the house, get food delivered to your doorstep, be it scrumptious Thai food with dessert or a complete house party experience. Feeling fancy? We’ve got your fine dining cravings covered too.

1. Guilt-free brunch classics at Super Loco

The Loco Group is back with a new weekend brunch menu at Super Loco Robertson Quay, featuring a healthy spin on classic brunch fare packed with their trademark bold Mexican flavours like the Gluten-Free Blue Corn Waffles with Fried Chicken ($17) and The Big Brekkie ($24).

Vegans and vegetarians will also be well taken care of; simply swop out meat for spiced Mexican pulled jackfruit or opt for the Feel Good Burrito ($15), a yummy melange of scrambled tofu, dairy-free cheese, and radicchio.

Thirsty? Try their Skinny Margarita ($10), a low-sugar, calorie-light version of the classic cocktail!

Super Loco Robertson Quay is located at 60 Robertson Quay, #01-13 The Quayside, Singapore 238252. Brunch menu is available Sat-Sun 9am-3.30pm.

2. The Dandy Collection brings the party to you

Looking to throw a house party without the hassle? The Dandy Collection has you covered with a unique house party experiences from The Fat Prince. More than a food delivery; their package comes complete with cutlery, decor, and even a music playlist.

The best part? You won’t even have to clean up (much) afterwards, as the folks at The Dandy Collection will pick up your dirty dishes the next day.

The experience is available as a food-only menu ($55++ per person) – highlights include The Fat Prince faves like the Cashew Hummus and the well-spiced Adana Beef Tartare – and a menu with bottled cocktails ($98++ per person) such as the Negroni Rouge served with bar-style ice blocks.

3. The booziest brunch ever at SO Sofitel Singapore

Experience Singapore’s first ever Brunch Towers (from S$88++ per tower, feeds two to three), loaded with classics like toasted sour dough with smashed avo & feta; sautéed wild mushrooms; and smoked salmon belly.

The premium option at $138++ per tower comes with artisan cold cuts & cheeses, Australian striploin steak, and a warm pancake stack. Plus, two hours of free-flowing beer, wine and prosecco goes for an additional $48++ per person while $68++ scores you access to the Glitzy Gin Cart and Taittinger Brut.

Mother Of All Brunches is available every Saturday from 12pm – 2pm at Xperience Restaurant at SO Sofitel Singapore, 35 Robinson Rd, Singapore 068876.

4. Blue Jasmine teams up with Chalk Farm

Thai takeaway is satisfying in itself, but Blue Jasmine sweetens the pot even more in their partnership with Chalk Farm. Receive a free cake (yes, an entire cake) from Chalk Farm with a minimum purchase of $180 on Blue Jasmine’s e-store.

Get ready for those robust Thai flavours to be accompanied by a different signature cake every month, from the Pulut Hitam Chiffon ($60, 1kg) in September to a decadent Salted Caramel Macadamia Layer Cake ($72) in December with a minimum spent of $250.

Blue Jasmine’s e-store is open daily from 11.30am — 8pm for online orders. Order a minimum of three days in advance for cake orders.

5. Exquisite Summer Specials at La Dame de Pic

Three-Michelin-starred Chef Anne-Sophie Pic brings a fresh summer menu to La Dame de Pic, featuring a series of intricately crafted dishes that showcase the best of summer produce.

The Experience menu ($248++) spotlights new flavour combinations, such as the Tuna Belly from Hokkaido, a decadent tuna belly perfumed with ginger flower, pandan leaf, and Tasmanian pepper.

Highlights of the Elegance menu ($338++) include the signature Wild Sea Bass with Oscietra caviar and Champagne sauce. Chocolate lovers will enjoy the new Alpaco Chocolate with hojicha and cubeb pepper light mousse.

La Dame de Pic is located at Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673. Open Fri — Sun for lunch (12pm — 1.45pm) and Wed — Sat for dinner (6.30pm — 8.45pm).

This article was first published in City Nomads.