5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week

August brings a host of delicious food and drink experiences to help ring in National Day month in style.

Try gluten-free cuisine at The Butcher’s Wife that’s packed with flavour but also great for your gut, or indulge your wanderlust with WorldATLAS, a unique cocktail flight that takes you around the world.

1. Greenwood Fish Market’s World Oyster Festival returns

The Greenwood Fish Market celebrates the eighth World Oyster Festival in grand fashion, flying in a record-breaking 28 oyster varieties from around the world.

Expect familiar bivalves like French Gillardeau and Australian Coffin Bay to less common and new-to-festival varieties like Moonstones and Pleasant Bay from the USA, and New Zealand’s Kaiapara.

Oysters are available a la carte or in Tasting Platters ($99.95++) featuring eight specially curated pairs of oysters for customers to experience a range of unique flavour profiles.

Bukit Timah:

Quayside Isle:

Asian Cuisine:

The 8th World Oyster Festival is happening Aug 1 - 31, 2020 across Greenwood Fish Market’s three outlets at Bukit Timah, Quayside Isle, and Asian Cuisine, more information here. Opening hours vary.

2. DFS Singapore launches e-shop for wines and spirits

DOM Bundle and Raffles Sling. PHOTO: Singapore.dfs.com

With Lotte Duty Free winning the tender to replace DFS at Changi Airport’s liquor stores, it’s no wonder that the luxury travel retailer has recently launched their own e-commerce for the category.

With over 200 wines, spirits, champagnes, and beers in their collection, enjoy bar-worthy tipples from the comfort of your own home.

In celebration of National Day, DFS is presenting special limited-edition bundles priced from $55 till Aug 9, 2020, such as the Raffles Sling and DOM Bundle (S$89) and the Yalumba and Tiger Crystal Bundle ($55).

DFS Shop-Singapore offers free delivery in Singapore for all orders over $250.

3. Bamboo Noodles at Shang Social’s MARKET

The dying tradition of bamboo noodles sees an innovative reawakening at MARKET, Shang Social’s casual dining space. The refreshed menu brings bamboo noodles back in style via creative and modern twists in terms of ingredients, condiments, and styles.

Try their signature Bamboo Noodles with Rolled Pork Chashu and Pork-Prawn Broth or bamboo noodles tossed in their homemade Canton Silver Fish XO Sauce. This National Day weekend (Aug 7 - 10) will see 1-for-1 offers on the new bamboo noodle menu items.

Shang Social is located at Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, #01-219 to 222, Singapore 819666. MARKET is open Mon — Thu 11.30am — 9pm, Fri — Sun 11.30am — 10pm.

4. The Butcher’s Wife has a new chef and two new menus

Known for their gluten-free cuisine and natural wine list, The Butcher’s Wife is, for the first time, headed by a female chef, Brazil-born Mariana Campos D’Almeida.

Ancient wild fermentation techniques and innovative flavours from around the world come together in two brand new menus, designed for day and night.

Enjoy the flavourful and inventive Wagyu Picanha ($38), or the bistro’s house-made Goat Cheese ($17) fermented using Kefir grains.

The Butcher’s Wife is located at 19 Yong Siak Street, Singapore 168650. Open Tues — Sun 11am — 2.30pm and 6pm — 9pm.

5. Travel the world with WorldATLAS

Experience the world in a whole new way with WorldATLAS, a liquid journey across the planet brought to you by one of Singapore’s best cocktail bars. The cocktail flight features two signature cocktails and a complementary bite from the destination bar ($48 for one, $56 to share).

Until Aug 8, travel to Above Board in Melbourne to enjoy the tequila-based Corrective Cup with chestnut, lemon juice, and aromatic bitters, and Erin’s Delight, a tipple made with dry gin, Italian bitter, and two types of citrus.

If you’ve missed this flight, the next one runs Aug 10 to Sept 5 – and it’s all aboard to Stockholm!

ATLAS is located at Parkview Square, 600 North Bridge Road, Singapore 188778. Open Mon — Fri 10am — 10.30pm, Sat 12pm — 10.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.