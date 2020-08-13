5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week

Whether you prefer your seafood in Japanese or European cuisine, there’s an option for you this week. On top of local favourites by wholesome food purveyor Grain, there’s also a degustation menu at 28 Wilkie inspired by Italian comfort food, and more escapist tipples courtesy of MO Bar.

1. Nomadic forager virtual bar tours at MO Bar

Travel might still not be in the cards anytime soon – neither are guest shifts – so MO Bar is bringing signature cocktails from some of our favourite bars across Asia to us.

From Thursday, Aug 13, take a trip to Seoul with tipples from Alice Cheongdam and Bar Cham, and the following week will see a whirlwind tour of Manila with Back Room, The Curator, Agimat, and Spirits Library taking over the guest menu.

It doesn’t stop at the cocktails either; a special QR code will take you to a virtual session with the team to learn more about your drink.

MO Bar is located at Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039797, p. +65 6885 3500. Open Mon-Tue 12pm to 10.30pm, Wed-Fri 5pm to 10.30pm, Sat-Sun 12pm to 10.30pm.

2. Go on a local food trail with Grain

Pioneer delivery-only concept Grain takes on three Singaporean favourites with a delightful twist.

Served with a hanjuku egg, their Hainanese Sous Vide Chicken Rice ($11.95) features a tender chicken thigh atop fragrant white and black rice while the Seafood Laksa Hokkien Mee ($13.95) combines two hawker delights with squid, prawns and baby scallops simmering in spicy laksa soup.

Buttery brioche replaces traditional fried mantou in the Chunky Crunchy Chili Crab ($13.95), where a crispy soft shell crab lounges in a chilli sauce full of crab meat. Best part? Get all three dishes at a reduced price of $35.95!

Grain is available daily for self-collection and island-wide delivery from 10.30am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-8.30pm.

3. Bouchot mussels return to Ginett

Seafood lovers, rejoice because Bouchot Mussels ($32++ for 500g, $58++ for 1kg) are returning to Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar till the end of September. Look forward to four different styles including the Classic Marinière in white wine and butter, and a trendy Sichuan-inspired Spicy Asian sauce.

They’ve also revamped their new brunch menu with the addition of vegetarian-friendly dishes like Shakshuka ($12++) and Wild Mushroom Risotto ($18++) with grilled seasonal vegetables. Top it off with 2 hours of free-flow mimosa at just $15++ per person to complete your brunch experience.

Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar is located at Hotel G Singapore, 200 Middle Road, Singapore 188980, +65 . Open daily from 11.30am-10.30pm and 7am-10.30pm respectively. Reservations required.

4. 28 Wilkie launches new summer menu

If mum’s cooking is comfort food at it’s best, then 28 Wilkie’s new summer menu might be the best they’ve ever done. Head Chef Matteo Ponti presents a five-course ($128++) and seven-course ($198++) menu inspired by memories of summer holidays during his childhood.

Highlights include trombetta zucchini paired with Rosso di Mazara Sicillian red prawns and classic Tagliolini with roasted seasonal French chanterelles. For dessert, there is his interpretation of Persi Pien – think seasonal yellow peaches from northwest Italy paired with a rich, caramelised almond gelato.

28 Wilkie is located at 28 Wilkie Road, #01-01, Singapore 228051. Open Mon-Sat from 5pm-10.30pm. Details on their degustation menus can be found here. Reservations required.

5. Amazing Hokkaido rolls out individual seafood hotpot sets

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=272187720750376

Prepared to be whisked away to Japan with Amazing Hokkaido’s revamped menu introducing their new Individual Shabu Shabu Hotpot (starting from $15.90). Each set is overflowing with variations of fresh seafood and vegetables, imported directly from Hokkaido.

Be spoilt for choice between four Ishikairi nabe-style broths like Original Seafood Shio and Shrimp Miso Bisque (if you’re after something richer). Yakitori fans will also delight to see new menu items such as Beef & Leek skewers and Pork Shiso skewers ($3.90 - $4.90).

Amazing Hokkaido is located at Village Residence Robertson Quay, 30 Robertson Quay, #01-16 Riverside View, Singapore 238251. Open Mon, Weds-Sun from 5.30pm-11pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.