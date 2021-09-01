5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week, including Carne's expanded breakfast menu and Mo Bar's mooncake inspired cocktails

As the last quarter of the year creeps up, you may find yourself struggling to make the best of it. Do I catch that play? How do I squeeze in that staycation? What do I do this week?

Fret not. We hear you, and we’re dedicated to helping you prioritise, one meal at a time. Here are five things to eat and drink that you should not miss out on this week.

A Decent Menu: Jigger & Pony’ latest annual menuzine

The pandemic has left many of us craving for human connection and Jigger & Pony came up with a solution – A Decent Menu.

The fourth and latest menu by the award-winning cocktail bar features a thoughtfully curated list of over 20 cocktails ($25 each) for people who simply want to connect with others over a really good drink.

From redefined classics and signature tipples to punch bowls for sharing, highlights include Jigger & Pony’s iconic Old Fashioned, the Spumoni that pairs Japanese citrus with the zing of Campari, and the rich, creamy Corn Colada.

Jigger & Pony is located at Level One, Amara Hotel, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road Singapore 088539, p. +65 9621 1074. Open from Tue-Sun 4pm – 10.30pm, happy hour is from 4pm – 6pm.

Eat without hurting the world at CARNE

CARNE has extended its breakfast hours, with an expanded breakfast menu.

Guarantee a nutritious start to your day with their carb-free Keto Breakfast ($14) – think grass fed beef sausage, local tomatoes, and fresh avocado – or the hearty Beef Sausage BLT ($13.80).

What’s more their burgers now feature beef patties made from grass-fed, hormone-free beef from free-range cattle.

Taste the difference in the Singapore-exclusive Grilled Beef and Double Mushroom Burger (S$23), or opt for the new, seasonal Crispy Fish Burger with Kimchi Slaw ($22).

CARNE is located at 88 Amoy Street, Singapore 069907, p. +65 8868 4388. Open 8am – 10.30pm daily, serving breakfast from 8am – 12pm and the all-day menu from 10.30am – 10.30pm.

Mooncake inspired cocktails at MO BAR

In the spirit of Mid-Autumn Festival, MO BAR is introducing three new snow-skin mooncakes inspired tipples. Priced at $18+ per bottle, these seasonal cocktails are available exclusively on the virtual MO Shop.

Try the tropical flavoured Jade, with notes of pandan and coconut, or opt for the Ruby, which adds white chocolate and lychee to a clarified whisky milk punch. The rum-based Amber gets a touch of tart apricot sweetness.

The limited-edition MO BAR mooncake cocktails are available at MO Shop Online till Sept 21, 2021.

SOS Bar launches new menu

Marina Bay stalwart SOS Bar has launched a new food and drinks menu featuring soulful American comfort food and classic cocktails.

Explore the new menu with signatures like Buttermilk Fried Chicken ($16) or the Dirty Dog ($12). Pair them with SOS Bar’s special selection of Bloody Marys ($24).

Garnished with the likes of beef sliders, chicken wings, sausages, and prawns, they come in mason jars and might just transport you to the home of the Bloody Marys – Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For something more refreshing, look to their range of nine beers on tap.

SOS Bar is located at #01-18/19, 6 Marina Boulevard, The Sail at Marina Bay, Singapore 018985, p. +65 94895742. Open 11am – 10.30pm daily.

Joy Luck Teahouse celebrates first anniversary

With handpicked food brands from Hong Kong on the menu at Joy Luck Teahouse, it comes as no surprise the brand has already sold over 1.8 million egg tarts in the past year.

To share the joy, they are launching a series of afternoon tea snacks with customer favourites like the Mala Fish Balls ($4.80), Curry Chee Cheong Fun ($3.80) and the Kaya & Butter Crispy Bun ($3). The star of the festivities though, has to be the specially commissioned Salted Egg Cookies ($19) by Louisa Ho, the undisputed bakery queen of Hong Kong.

Anniversary afternoon tea snacks will be available at Joy Luck Teahouse and Yum Sing outlets from Aug 28, 2021.

This article was first published in City Nomads.