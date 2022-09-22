5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week, including fine dining at Nobu and Korean snacks for your pantry

Another week, another meal, and another list of new tasty treats for you to try. This week, sample some of Korea‘s best ingredients, indulge in some of the best fine dining in Singapore, try out some local flavours in your ice cream, and loosen up with some fresh cocktails.

The green fairy arrives in singapore

Source: Jigger and Pony

Absinthe has been the lifeblood of the wildest parties spanning from the 18th century all the way to the modern day, and the iconic gin-purveyor Hendrick’s is bringing its very own rendition of the legendary alcohol to Singapore. Debuting at 20 different bars across the island, get a taste of the floral flavour profile of Hendrick’s Absinthe with creative cocktails like Jigger and Pony’s classy Tuxedo Unfold ($16++) and Sugarhall’s oh-so-pretty Every Rose Has Its Thorn ($24++).

Hendrick’s Absinthe cocktails are available Sept 19 to Oct 23, 2022 at ATLAS Bar, Barbary Coast Ballroom, Barbary Coast Deadfall, Employees Only, Fat Prince, Jekyll & Hyde, Jigger & Pony, Low Tide, Manhattan, Night Hawk, Nutmeg & Clove, Papa Doble, Revival, Sago House, Stay Gold Flamingo, Sugarhall, TESS Bar, Writers Bar, The Bar @ 15 Stamford and Nemesis.

Fresh off the coast of Jeju

If you find yourself missing the flavours of Korea, here’s the solution to your problem in Singapore. Premium Korean lifestyle brand SoGoodK is running a three-month pop-up at Takashimaya, offering fresh gourmet ingredients and everyday Korean snacks to spruce up your pantry. Expect fresh and luxurious seafood such as the Ganjang Gejaing (soy-marinated crabs), tins of Korean caviar, as well as day-to-day treats like Morning Smile yoghurt line-up and a choice selection of Yakju.

SoGoodK‘s pop-up runs from Sept 11 to Nov 30, 2022, 10am - 9.30pm daily at Basement 2, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238872.

Icy and iconic

If there are two things Singapore’s known for, it’s good food and hot weather. The Ice Cream Co marries these two aspects perfectly with their line-up of premium ice cream centred around iconic local flavours. Look forward to pints of Black Sesame Mochi for a Western take on the classic Chinese dessert, Strawberry Daifuku with Japanese azuki bean paste, and our personal favourite, the refreshing Pear, Cucumber and Elderflower Sorbet.

The Ice Cream Co is available for order on their website , grocery stores Cold Storage and Fairprice Finest, and online on RedMart, PandaMart, and Amazon.

Explore Austronesia with Kempinski

The Bar at 15 Stamford gets a new line-up of cocktails, inspired by the journeys of Austronesian migration. Premium alcohol meets storytelling, coming through in the mixture of spices and garnishes in drinks such as Ilha Formosa 1542 ($25++), inspired by the Austronesian tea trade, and Lakatoi 1885 ($25++), based on the banana trade among the Motu people of Papua New Guinea. Not to worry though, Kempinski classics such as the Plantation 1840 ($24++) and Peranakan Old Fashioned ($24++) are still on the table.

The Bar at 15 Stamford is located at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, 15 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178906, p. +65 6715 6871. Open daily from 4pm to 12am.

ALSO READ: Bar review: Smoke & Mirrors turns art into cocktails with The Real Art of Drinking Volume II

Two new experiences at Nobu Singapore

The Singapore outpost of international fine dining brand Nobu is gunning for the top spot in the category with their new Teppanyaki Omakase Menu ($365++) and Chef’s Table Omakase Menu ($475++) dining experiences. Sit back with skilfully-made sushi and a decadent lobster entrée or revel in the flavours of Executive Chef Hideki Maeda’s dishes as he takes the reins for an exquisite meal with plenty of smoke and sizzle.

NOBU Singapore is located at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, 190 Orchard Blvd, Level 3, Singapore 248646, p. +65 6831 7653. Open 6pm to 10.30pm daily.