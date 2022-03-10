5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week, including local delights at Nutmeg & Clove and steak from Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse

This week, Singapore’s food scene has got our stomachs rumbling with the prospects of buttery steaks, well-crafted cocktails, local treasures, pizza, and more!

Soak in flavourful local goodness

Local food lovers, Nutmeg & Clove’s latest menu is loaded with familiar flavours that’ll keep you coming back for more.

Start the evening off with SG Scotch Eggs ($18) cradled in crunchy umami batter before digging into Assam & Batang ($28), a creamy and tangy coconut stew paired with tender mackerel.

Complete the meal with the boozy Nutmeg & Clove Ice Cream Sandwich ($12), featuring bourbon soaked brownie ice cream sandwiched between fried Hainanese toast. Wash it all down with the Garden City, a herbaceous cocktail with notes of musk melon, lime and honey.

Nutmeg & Clove is located at 8 Purvis Street, Singapore 188587, +65 9389 9301. Open Monday to Saturday, 4pm to 10.30pm. Closed on Sunday.

Craft personalised spirits with Chartered by Compendium Spirits

Dreaming of an indulgent evening with your favourite tipple? Chartered by Compendium Spirits is the Singaporean distillery’s bespoke barrel aging service, where imbibers can create their own spirits from scratch.

From selecting an in-house distilled base like Honey Spirit, Arrack, Rum or Whiskey to barrel size, tasting, and labelling — be prepared to take total control. The first ten customers stand a chance win home bar Section D’s complimentary cocktail experience, where mixologist Dannon Har creates a cocktail using their final customised spirit.

Chartered by Compendium Spirits is located at 5 Mandai Link, #03-04 Mandai Foodlink, Singapore, 728654. Distillery tours with sampling of four Compendium Spirits are available by appointment only, priced at $68 per pax (minimum two pax, until April 30, 2022). For enquiries, please email compendium@rachelletherabbit.com or WhatsApp 8451 5389.

Get beefy at Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse

Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse turns ten! In celebration, the 13th best steakhouse in the world has launched Best of Bistecca ($138++ per pax), a four-course limited time menu featuring their most popular dishes of the last decade.

Dig into the exclusively imported premium Australian F1 Wagyu beef in cuts like the Fiorentina, a classic T-bone or the Costata, a bone-in ribeye. The signature steaks are completed with starters like Fremantle Octopus, and Japanese Pumpkin Agnolotti.

End on a sweet note with desserts like Panna Cotta or Sticky Date Pudding. The best part? A glass of bubbles, red or white wine on them, because they’re celebrating you too.

Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse is located at 26 Mohamed Sultan Road, Singapore 238970, +65 6735 6739. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 2.30pm (Lunch), Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 10.30pm (Dinner), Friday to Sunday, 5.30pm to 10pm (Dinner).

After-work pizza and cocktails anyone?

Pineapple or no pineapple? Join the age-old discussion with Monkey Shoulder’s No Forks Given pop-up this Thursday. Brand Ambassador Samuel Ng goes behind the stick at Don Ho Social Kitchen & Bar to serve up cocktails like the Monkey Colada ($20++), a whisky take on the traditional Piña Colada, and the Grapefruit Swizzle ($20++), spiced up with a dash of black pepper.

Fuel up for the debate with pies like the Better call Fring ($22), topped with Don Ho’s signature blackened chicken and fiery piquillo pepper.

No Forks Given by Monkey Shoulder runs on March 10, 2022 at Don Ho Social Kitchen & Bar is located at 1 Keong Saik Rd, #01-05, The Working Capitol Building, Singapore 089109. For reservations, WhatsApp +65 9163 6247 or email donho@socialsummerkitchen.com.

Celebrate New York’s greatest icons at Manhattan Bar

Paying homage to NYC’s greatest icons, Manhattan Bar is welcoming six more personalities to its famed fold. Delve into the city’s nooks and crannies, eras and people as you sip on cocktails inspired by the stories of Andy Warhol, Whoopi Goldberg, Irving Berlin, Yoko Ono, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Yoko Ono led Pea Piece movement comes to life with Peas and Love ($28), whilst rum-based tiki-style cocktail Vega Alta ($25) traces the roots of Lin Manuel Miranda, creator of Broadway-hit Hamilton. The food menu is also an extension of each personality with nibbles and tasting flights.

Manhattan is located at The Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road, Level 2, Singapore 249715, +65 6725 3377. Open Wednesday to Saturday 5pm to 10:15pm, Sun 12pm to 3pm. Closed Monday to Tuesday.

This article was first published in City Nomads.