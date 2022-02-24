5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week including Lyre's newest non-alcoholic drinks

With the festive season coming to an end, it’s time to jump back to work. But our motto hasn’t changed – work hard, play hard… and eat extremely well.

Whether you’re looking for power-packed lunches, gourmet indulgences, or non-alcoholic spirits that will spare you the hangover (perfect for a hectic work week!), here’s our line-up of where to get the best nibbles and tipples in Singapore this week.

Say hi to guilt-free mindful drinking

You don’t have to wait till the weekend to enjoy your favourite spirits and cocktails. Spin a boring weekday into a jolly good time with Lyre‘s newest non-alcoholic additions. Be it a mean margarita or a Rosa Negroni, the Agave Blanco ($59) hits with citrusy notes and a peppery spice, whilst the Agave Reserva ($59) wafts earthy tones of chamomile, pine, and spicy Sichuan pepper.

A killer combination, the Pink London seduces with its blend of rose, cherry, raspberries, and red currant flavours. With 90% less calories compared to traditional alcohol spirits, these drinks are a go-to for guilt-free indulgence.

Lyre’s new spirits are available for purchase through their e-commerce platform, in bundles ranging from $85 – $160.

A beach getaway with surf and turf goodies

Still working from home? Reply to those endless emails as you take in scenic beach views and savour the taste of Mediterranean gastronomy. With their new menu overhaul, FOC Sentosa dishes up fresh-grilled catches of the day, dry-aged meat cuts, and refreshing summery tipples.

Start off the feast with a spread of crunchy bread toasts topped with home-made ‘Pa de Fetge’ ($20), a juicy pork pâté. For mains, opt for the tempting and flavourful Chicken & ‘Carabinero’ Red Prawn Paella ($52 for two pax, $104 for four pax). Finally, cool down with Matcha Green Tea Mojito ($14), a citrusy sorbet with rich rum cream and roasted white chocolate.

FOC Sentosa is located at 110 Tanjong Beach Walk, Singapore 098943, p. +65 6100 1102. Open Wed-Sun 11.30am–10.30pm.

They’ve got drinks covered, just bring your own food

Deciding on a place which satisfies everybody’s wine and dine needs is nearly impossible. Homegrown wine and spirits retailer Bottles & Bottles’ new outlet conveniently brings the concept of communal drinking and bring-your-own-food to Great World City.

Stocked with an extensive range of wines, spirits and sake, at 8 by Bottles & Bottles, you can pair your beverage with your favourite meals. The quartet tasting flights (7cl pour per glass at $20 or $128) with partner brand Penfolds are also not to be missed, with the likes of Max’s Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, Bin 389 2019, St. Henri Shiraz 2018 and more.

8 by Bottles & Bottles is located at Great World City, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #01-K101, Singapore 237994, p. +65 6733 7899. Open daily 10am-10pm.

Indulge in lunch like a Parisian

With three new lunch sets inclusive of a fresh garden salad, hearty sandwich and dessert, Aether House is offering a value-for-money lunch experience. Try the French bistro’s signature Le Parisien ($32 for dine-in, $28 for takeaway) boasting Le Paname Sandwich (ham, French comet and cornichons), and chocolate éclair.

For truffle-lovers, Le Croque ($38 for dine-in, $32 for takeaway) is the perfect pick, loaded with a truffle sandwich and rich opera cake. The indulgent Le Végétarien ($32 for dine-in, $28 for takeaway) features a delicious apple tart, alongside a sandwich combining marinated vegetables, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, and pesto.

Aether House’s lunch sets are available from 11.30 am-2pm, at 35 Robinson Rd, #01-05/06/07, Singapore 068876, p. +65 6592 0102. Open Mon-Sat 11am–10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Kick off the weekend with bar bites and liquid buffet

Serving Fried Yong Tofu by day, and transforming into a modern Chinese local street bar by night, Fu Lin Bar & Kitchen is a quaint spot in Telok Ayer to unwind at after work. Apart from their iconic Fried Yong Tofu ($10), served with a secret chicken and mushroom gravy, the hotspot has brought back the nostalgia of local treats like XO Carrot Cake ($13) and tender Sichuan Mala Fish ($16).

For drinks, take your pick from a selection of mocktails, beers, wines, spirits, and sake. For a weekend thrill, delve into an all-you-can- drink liquid buffet between 4pm-10pm ($48++ per pax) on Saturdays.

Fu Lin Bar & Kitchen is located at 127 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068596, p. +65 6423 0311. Open Mon-Fri 11am–10.30pm, Sat 4pm–10.30pm. Closed Sun.

This article was first published in City Nomads.