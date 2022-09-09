5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week, including Shake Shack's latest burger and comforting Italian fare

Feeling hungry? Craving a good drink? We've got you covered.

This week, indulge in comforting Italian fare, otherworldly cuts of beef, hearty New York-style burgers, and a good ol' Negroni to get the party going.

A comforting weekday feast

Photo: Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Sofitel Singapore City Centre's Racines is shining the spotlight on new Executive Chef Eric Seow's culinary chops.

Grab a seat at the brand new semi-buffet dinner set-up every weekday at S$88++ per adult.

Get a taste of the chef's touch with the Sambal Seafood Rice starring turmeric rice, Duck Leg Confit complemented with endives and citrus jus, or the vegetarian-friendly mushroom Arborio Risotto.

Finish off with a selection of desserts including a decadent Paris-Brest.

Racines is located at Sofitel Singapore City Centre, 9 Wallich St, Singapore 078885, p. +65 6428 500. The Weekday Semi-buffet Dinner is available Mon-Thu, 6pm-10pm.

The party of the month

Photo: Nutmeg and Clove

It's that time of year again - Campari is bringing back the beloved Negroni Week for the 10th year in a row.

With the theme of 'Bartender Handshake', small serve cocktails or shots on the house used to greet familiar and friendly faces, 60 bars across the island will be serving up their own unique takes on a 'Handshake Negroni' starting next Monday.

Head over to the Opening Party at Caffe Fernet from 5pm to 9pm this Sunday, Sept 11, or participate at home with Ready-To-Enjoy bottles (S$42) and Negroni bundles (S$145). Either way, it's a party. Read more here.

Negroni Week 2022 runs from 12 to 18 September 2022. Participating bars include 28 HongKong Street, Anti:dote, Atlas, Caffe Fernet, Nutmeg & Clove, O/T Bar, Smoke & Mirrors, Southbridge, The Bar at 15 Stamford, and Trapizza.

Taste the Italian riviera

Photo: Raffles Hotel Singapore

Alain Ducasse's OSTERIA BBR presents new dishes by Chef de Cuisine Natalino Ambra.

Taking guests on a journey of the Italian Riviera with fresh ingredients and classic Italian flavours, tuck into seafood dishes such as the amberjack Crudo Di Ricciola Marinato and charred octopus Polpo.

The Kristal caviar in the Tagliolini and truffle beef jus of the Filetto Di Manzo bring on the indulgence with no holds barred. Available in the Menu Tentazioni (S$128++ per person) or the 2-course and 3-course (from S$39++ per guest) dining experiences.

OSTERIA BBR by Alain Ducasse is located at Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673, p. +65 6337 1886. Open Mon, Thu-Sun 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm to 9.45pm. Closed Tue-Wed.

Beef like you've never known

Photo: Bedrock Bar & Grill

Week not going well? Bedrock Bar & Grill is here to make it all ok with the return of their World Meat Series.

This time, treat yourself to the rare and opulent Okan Wagyu by Pardoo Beef - an award-winning cut coming from the deserts of Australia.

Until Nov 30, find this luxurious ingredient in Bedrock's 5-Course Dinner Tasting Menu (S$148++ per person) with gems like Smoked Beef Tartare on Bone Marrow (S$38++ à la carte), or in à la carte specials such as the Bone Marrow with Smoked Bacon Jam Burger (S$68++).

Bedrock Bar & Grill is located at Pan Pacific Singapore, 96 Somerset Rd, #01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, Singapore 238163, p. +65 6238 0054. Open Sun-Thu 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10:30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm.

Start spreading the news

Photo: Shake Shack

Shake Shack has been shaking up the burger scene since its arrival in 2019, and till the end of October, they'll be paying homage to their home-state of New York with the N.Y. Steakhouse Burger (from S$12.20 for single patty) and N.Y. Steakhouse Fries (S$6.90).

These limited time options come with new moreish flavours, with a kick from horseradish peppercorn mayo in both dishes. Top off with any of the Shack wines or a cold pint of ShackMeister beer for the perfect hit of satisfaction.

Shake Shack's N.Y. Steakhouse Burger and N.Y. Steakhouse Fries will be available from Sept 1 to Oct 31 at all Shake Shack outlets.

This article was first published in City Nomads.