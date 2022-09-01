5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week, including wood-fired pizza at Osteria Mozza and sourdough ice cream at Phatbread Pop-Up Vol.

September is upon us, and with the new month comes new pop-ups and limited-time menus available with seasonal flavours and ingredients.

Look forward to pizza galore, decadent surf and turf delicacies, a refreshing Japanese afternoon tea, and a nice cold pint to finish off your week.

Artisanal wood-fired pizza for lunch in Orchard

PHOTO: Osteria Mozza

All the way from America, the renown Chef Nancy Silverton is bringing her pizza-making chops to Singapore at Osteria Mozza. Get your wood-fired pie fill with 10 signature flavours, each priced from $34++.

Get a slice of the indulgent Burrata pie with slow-roasted tomatoes or have a taste of Silverton’s take on the absolute classic Margherita. Cut through the richness with the iconic Nancy’s Chopped Salad ($26++), and chase with a fresh pint at $19++ for the perfect pizza feast.

Osteria Mozza is located at Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Rd, Level 5, Singapore 238867, p. +65 6831 6271. Pizzas available for lunch only, Mon-Sat 12pm-2.30pm. Closed Sun.

Autumn flavours with a Japanese touch

PHOTO: One-Ninety Bar and Garden

Chef Reiko Yokota of the Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto brings a Japanese autumn to our sunny shores with the Kyoto in Autumn Afternoon Tea set at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore. Served in specially crafted chinaware inspired by traditional bento boxes, treat your tastebuds to the seasonal freshness of the Saikyo Miso Foie Gras Terrine and a Bottarga and Chive tart in The Savoury Box.

For those with a sweet tooth, look no further than the “Kuri Kinton” Candied Chestnut and Apricot Cookie sandwich in The Sweets Box. Pair with a fragrant Osmanthus Sencha for a relaxing afternoon!

Kyoto in Autumn is available on weekends from 2pm to 5pm, Sept 3 till Nov 27, 2022, starting from $58++ per person. Hosted at One-Ninety Bar and Garden, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, 190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore 248646, p. +65 6831 7250.

The Great Beef & Reef Series returns

PHOTO: Bedrock Origin

Surf or turf? Bedrock Origin is back to give you the best of both worlds with the third rendition of their The Great Beef & Reef Series. Start the meal strong with a Smoked Salmon Roe, before moving on to the umami bomb that is the Kombu-Cured Chilean Seabass, and going for the beefy punch of the 21-Day Dry-Aged Miyazaki Wagyu.

The six-course dinner tasting menu runs till Nov 30, 2022 at $188++per person; enjoy your meal with an ensemble to Château du Pommard wines with an additional $78++ for three-wine pairing or $108++ for a six-wine pairing.

Bedrock Origin is located at #01-02, Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel, 23 Beach View, Palawan Ridge, Singapore 098679, p. +65 6818 3333. The Great Beef & Reef Series is available Sun-Thu for dinners starting 6pm-8.30pm. One-day advance reservation required.

A Phatbread Pop-Up at Starter Lab

PHOTO: Starter Lab

Known for their sourdough and other creative loafs, Starter Lab is joining hands with Singapore’s best chefs for a weekly pop-up at their Havelock Road cafe. Each chef puts a special spin on the classic flatbread (basically sourdough pizza), and next up is Ammie Khoo, Chef de Cuisine of Californian restaurant Rosemead.

Expect fun, fresh flavours reflective of the Golden State, in Moroccan Beef Kofta ($34) featuring 45-day dry aged beef with mozzarella, pickled persimmon and red harissa and Cameron Organic Corn + Lardo ($30). Don’t miss the delicious Sourdough Ice Cream ($12) topped with maple bacon and thirst quenching cocktails by Sugarhall too.

Phatbread Pop-Up Vol. 7 is happening Sept 7, 2022, 6pm and 8pm, at Starter Lab, 721 Havelock Rd, Singapore 169645, p. +65 9839 0408. For reservations and takeaway pre-orders, click here.

Pink Blossoms Brewing Heads to Singapore’s CBD

PHOTO: Pink Blossoms Brewing

Local brewery Pink Blossoms Brewing is launching the first ever roving BeerTruck in Singapore. From Sept 5 till Dec 4, 2022, the BeerTruck be traveling to Capital Tower on Mondays and Wednesdays, Ocean Financial Centre on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and The Promontory @ Marina Bay from Fridays to Sundays.

Keep an eye out for the distinctive black-pink truck for their prime brews such as Lean on Me ($14.90), a New England Pale Ale with notes of citrus, and the fruity Strong Ale Happy Together ($17.90).

Pink Blossoms Brewing‘s BeerTruck is open at various locations Mon-Fri 4pm-9.30pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-9.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.