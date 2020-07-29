5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week

As we head into another month of Phase 2, the F&B scene is ready with a whole host of dining deals. Seafood lovers can look out for db Bistro & Oyster Bar's specials, while meat eaters should head to the Fat Prince's boozy brunch.

Celebrating something? Drop by Buona Terra for their new summer menu or celebrate alongside Goodwood Park Hotel, which turns 120 this year!

Indulge in Seafood Specials at db Bistro & Oyster Bar

Celebrity chef restaurant, db Bistro & Oyster Bar, has re-opened with a whole host of specials for seafood lovers. Rejoice at their Lobster Fest ($50++ each), where diners enjoy whole Boston crustaceans prepared in their preferred styles, whether it's a fiery Black Pepper Lobster or a creamy Lobster Thermidor.

Did we mention a happy Oyster Hour too? They're available at half price daily ($20, half a dozen, $40, a full dozen) from 3pm to 6pm.

db Bistro & Oyster Bar is located at #B1-48, The Galleria, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972. Open daily from 12pm - 10pm. More details on their promotions can be found here.

Fat Prince x Meatsmith Little India

Enjoy a Royal Lunch with The Prince! Includes your favourite dips, mezzes and kebabs.⁣ ⁣ Ps. add a glass for wine to complete your meal!⁣ ⁣ #FatPrincesg @ Fat Prince Posted by Fat Prince on Monday, July 27, 2020

Smell something smoky, crispy, and spicy in the air? Fat Prince and Meatsmith Little India are joining forces to run the grill on August 1, 2020 for an exclusive boozy brunch.

FISH TACOS Locally caught Sea Bass, homemade taco skins and a vinegar slaw. Get a bit of Telok Ayer’s Fish Tacos on... Posted by Meatsmith_SG on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Savour Middle Eastern and Indian dishes fresh off the grill, while you enjoy the company of family and friends.

Think tender Roasted Cauliflower and Tomato Chutney ($9), a charred Beef Sheekh Kebab ($15++), and a lavish Butter Chicken Deluxe Briyani ($12). And for an additional $69++, there's free flow access cocktails and wines from Burnt Ends.

Fat Prince x Meatsmith Little India is happening at 48 Peck Seah Street, Singapore 079317, at August 1, 2020 from 11.30am - 3pm. Reservations can be made at +65 6221 7794 or at info@fatprincesg.com.

Goodwood Park Hotel Marks 120 Years

Happy birthday! Birthdays are for pampering and we want you to feel special! Prepared specially for you as you... Posted by Goodwood Park Hotel on Sunday, July 26, 2020

Goodwood Park Hotel marks 120 years of history with A Classic English Afternoon Tea. From now till August 10, 2020, commemorate this occasion with English afternoon tea delights at L'Espresso for $45++ per pax.

Try the new Legacy Blend 120, a black tea blend specially created in collaboration with TWG Tea for the anniversary with notes of bergamot and almond.

It pairs perfectly with the treats on offer, so indulge in freshly baked Scones served with Devonshire clotted cream or a Traditional Irish Beef & Guinness Stew.

A Classic English Afternoon Tea at L'Espresso is located at 22 Scotts Road, Goodwood Park Hotel, Singapore 228221. Available from now till August 10, 2020, Mon - Fri, 2pm - 5.30pm, Sat - Sun, 12pm - 2.30pm, 3pm - 5.30pm.

Enjoy Indonesian Favourites at Kintamani

Get ready to welcome the weekend with a 1-for-1 ala carte dishes and a complimentary drink from Friday through Sunday!... Posted by Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Kintamani is back with their mouth-watering All-You-Can-Eat Buffet at a pocket-friendly $19.90 per person. Served directly to your table, the halal-certified restaurant brings back over 20 delicious Indonesian dishes, including crowd favourites like Fried Golden Chicken, Gado Gado, and Balinese Clear Chicken Soup.

Plus, use our promo code CITYNOMADS10 upon checkout to get a further ten per cent discount.

Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant is located at Furama RiverFront, 405 Havelock Road, Level 3, Singapore 169633. Open daily from 12pm - 2.30pm, 6pm - 10.30pm.

Celebrate Summer with Buona Terra's New Seasonal Menu

Aged Wagyu | Porcini | Ovuli mushroom | Parmesan Cheese | Salad & Manjimup truffles. . . #buonaterrasg #modernitalian... Posted by Buona Terra Italian Restaurant on Saturday, July 25, 2020

Buona Terra's new summer menu, celebrates the finest ingredients from all over the globe, resulting in creations like the Tomato Terzetto, a trio of plates showcasing the versatility of the fruit.

For more decadence, look to the Aged Wagyu with Fresh Porcini and Italian Ovuli Mushroom or the Oxtail Ravioli, complete with a shaving of fresh black truffle.

To top it off, let Buona Terra's sommelier select the perfect bottle of wine to complete your meal. The lunch and dinner menu are priced from $88++ and $148++ per person respectively.

Buona Terra is located at 29 Scotts Road, Singapore 228224. Open Mon - Fri, 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 10.30pm, and Sat, 6pm - 10.30pm. Closed Sun. Details on their lunch and dinner course menus can be found here.

Buona Terra is also available for delivery and takeaway from Mon - Fri, 12pm - 7pm, and Sat, 4pm - 7pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.