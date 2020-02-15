5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week: Tarte by Cheryl Koh, The Pelican & more

We hope you're hungry this week! New menus are popping up all over the island, with Table Restaurant & Bar bringing back popular street food from India, new seafood dishes at The Pelican, and a unique beet root pairing as KOMYUNITI hosts KOM-Pair.

After all the grub, dig into fruit tarts at Tarte by Cheryl Koh, and wash it down with T2 Tea's new range of wellness teas.

A TASTE OF INDIA AT TABLE RESTAURANT & BAR

Back by popular demand, Table Restaurant & Bar re-introduces eight of its most popular street food dishes inspired by India, hailing from the cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Amritsar, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. Highlights include Jaipur's Pink City Raj Kachori - a large crispy puff stuffed with mixed lentils, yoghurt, and chutneys.

You'll also want a bite of Mumbai's Tad Deo Pao Bhajee, a pan-fried vegetable patty tucked between two savoury buns toasted with India's Amul butter. In celebration of World Margarita Day, diners will also be able to enjoy six homemade margarita creations at Table from 22 February to 31 March 2020.

What's more, you can pair the street food dish of your choice with an equally delicious margarita for $20++.

Table Restaurant & Bar is located at Naumi Hotel Singapore, 41 Seah St, Singapore 188396, p. +65 6403 6005. The India street food weekend promotion is available Sat-Sun 12pm - 10.30pm.

DELICIOUS TARTS AT KINOKAWA X TARTE BY CHERYL KOH

In collaboration with the city of Kinokawa, Tarte by Cheryl Koh presents two exclusive 12cm tarts (best for three to four people) made from the finest fruits as Wakayama, the prefecture the city is located in, is Japan's top producer of premium fruit.

Strawberry lovers should opt for the Marihime Strawberry Tart ($28) - made with Tahiti Vanilla mousse, lemon curd, and topped with Marihime strawberries from Kinokawa. Those looking for something more tangy can try the Wakayama Orange Tart ($28), created with a duo of prized Haruka and Shunpo citruses.

During this period, Tarte's regular 16cm Strawberry Tart ($45) and Strawberry Dacquoise ($12) will also be made with fresh Marihime strawberries.

Tarte by Cheryl Koh is located at Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Road #02-12, Singapore 228208, p. +65 6235 3225. Open Mon-Sun 10am - 10pm.

GET BACK TO BASICS WITH SEAFOOD AT THE PELICAN

Winner of the 'Best Seafood Restaurant' award at the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) Epicurean Star 2019, The Pelican serves up four new dishes and desserts this month.

Taste the freshest locally-sourced Catch of the Day (market price), grilled, baked, steamed or sauteed, while the American favourite Rockefeller Oyster ($10++/piece, min 3 pieces) sees each morsel baked in a sauce of butter and topped with Parmesan cheese crumbs.

From 13 February to 30 April 2020, their Lobster Fiesta shines the spotlight on the crustacean with dishes like Lobster Mac and Cheese ($88++), Spicy Lobster Pasta ($68++), and The Pelican Lobster Burger ($68++). The best part? Guests can try two at just $128++.

The Pelican is located at One Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Road #01-01, Singapore 049213, p. +65 6438 0400. Open Mon-Fri 12pm - 3pm and 6pm - 11pm, Sat 12pm - 4pm and 6pm - 11pm, and Sun 12pm - 4pm and 6pm - 10pm.

UNWIND WITH T2 WELLNESS TEAS

T2 Tea introduces a range of wellness teas - and all four of them are 100 per cent organic blends targeting key areas of wellbeing. Fruity and caffeine-free, The Quiet Mind sees herbs like ashwagandha and schisandra accompany chamomile, eucalyptus, and apple.

Those who have trouble sleeping can try The Dreamer - made with petals from four types of flowers, as well as hops and valerian to soothe weary heads.

The Belly Blend, comprising fermented black tea with cacao nibs, chicory, and marshmallow root, helps to alleviate bloating while those looking to improve their skin can reach for The Glowgetter, a floral blend of nettle, rose, vanilla, and linden together with lemongrass and calendula that cleanses. All four teas in the range are priced at $21.

T2 Tea is located at 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Road #01-20, Singapore 238895, p. +65 6835 7085, Suntec City Mall (West Wing), 3 Temasek Boulevard #01-340, Singapore 038983, p. +65 6835 9115, ION Orchard Mall, 2 Orchard Turn #B1-13, Singapore 238801, p. +65 6634 0135, and Great World City, 1 Kim Seng Promenade #01-06/07, Singapore 237994, p. +65 6235 4436.

Open Mon-Sun 10am - 10pm.

FIND YOUR FAVOURITE PAIRING WITH KOM-PAIR AT KOMYUNITI

From now till June 2020, KOMYUNITI is hosting KOM-Pair, a monthly menu featuring a pairing of food and drink inspired by one unique ingredient. And this month, it's beetroot. Dig into Beetroot nuggets - fritters mixed with a medley of vegetables and coated with crunchy beet tempura batter - with mint yoghurt sauce ($8++).

Then wash it down with the bourbon-based Beet It ($16++), the bar's creation of beet juice, lemon juice, ginger honey, ginger ale and rosemary. Get both in the hearty combo set for $18++. Looking forward, the star ingredient changes to tomato in March, corn in April, and mushroom in May.

KOMYUNITI is located at YOTEL, 366 Orchard Rd Level 1, Singapore 238904, p. +65 6866 8067. Open Mon-Sun 6.30am - 12am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.