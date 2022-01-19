5 things to eat and drink this week including Bedrock Bar & Grill’s Satsuma Gyu beef

We're well into mid-January, but the gourmet feasting isn't slowing down.

Think the finest beef cuts of the winter season, meat-free snacks from a homegrown brand, a boozy new weekend brunch, and so much more. Here's what's brewing up on the sunny shores of Singapore this week.

Satsuma Gyu Beef takes centre stage at Bedrock Bar & Grill

PHOTO: Bedrock Bar & Grill

Marking its sixth year running, Bedrock Bar & Grill's World Meat Series returns in 2022. Ongoing till 31 March, the first edition will put a spotlight on the tender and juicy Satsuma Gyu 4 per cent Miracle Beef, known for its rich marbling.

Carnivores can go all out with the 5-Course Dinner Tasting Menu ($168 per pax), featuring the premium stake in four cuts - Beef Tartare, Boneless Wagyu Chuck Rib, applewood-fired Wagyu Ribeye Sando boasting sweet and tangy umami flavours, and Woodfire Grilled Wagyu Striploin with a side of thick cut fries tossed in a shimichi seven-spice powder.

Top up the hearty meal with delicious wine pairings at $88 per pax.

Bedrock Bar & Grill is located at Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, 96 Somerset Rd, #01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, Singapore 238163, p. +65 6238 005. The 5-Course Dinner Tasting Menu and Wine Wine Pairing Top-Up is available for dine-in only.

Healthy plant-based snacking with Happiee!'s

PHOTO: Happiee

Made a resolution to eat greener this year but can't help drooling over fried chicken? Homegrown brand Happiee! has just launched with new plant-based alternatives that don't compromise on taste or texture.

This means guilt-free, earth-friendly snacking on soy-based Chickiee Nuggets ($8.45) and Chickiee Popcorn ($8.45).

Or create your own plant-based burgers with the Fishiee Patties ($8.45) and Fishiee Sticks ($5.25) made with high-fibre and low-calorie konjac.

If cooking isn't your thing, you can visit an array of partnering outlets including Noosh Noodle Bar & Grill and Ola Beach Club to nosh on restaurant-quality meat-free pastas and burgers.

Happiee! is available at selected FairPrice and Cold Storage outlets.

A buttery affair at Mr Holmes Bakehouse

PHOTO: Mr Holmes Bakehouse

This January, cult-favourite bakery Mr Holmes Bakehouse is ready to impress with a brand new menu starring savoury curations alongside sweet delights.

Sink your teeth in the Sundried Tomato & Bacon Jam Cruffin ($7.50) with gruyere bits, chive cream cheese and crispy cheese skirts topped with a balsamic glaze. Or opt for the Everything Donut ($5.80) coated with spicy Sriracha honey and house-made seasoning.

New weekend exclusives in collaboration with Park Bench Deli include the PBJ by PBD Cruffin ($9.50) exuding flavours of strawberry rhubarb jam and nutty almond butter, as well as a smoky PBD Pastrami Croissant ($16).

Can't decide? Get the Monthly Box of Six ($39.90), filled with the seasonal must-haves.

Mr Holmes Bakehouse Singapore is located at Pacific Plaza, 9 Scotts Rd, 01-01/02/03, Singapore 228210, p. +65 6334 0308. Mr Holmes Bakehouse’s new menu is available for purchase in-store and online. Customers can place orders before 12pm for next day delivery.

Kick it like the 60s with Republic’s Punch Bowl Programme

PHOTO: Republic

Start your lazy Sunday right with Republic's brand new Punch Brunch ($168 per pax). This boozy experience spans appetizers, main course, and dessert, complemented with unlimited pours of the bar's new communal punches and signature cocktails.

Tipple up with the Paul Jones Punch, which bold infuses American straight rye whiskey and East India sherry with citrusy flavours, or the Captain Dampier's Rack Punch packed with tropical flavours.

For gin lovers, the Straits Gin Cup pays homage to the original tipple served at the Singapore Cricket Club in 1913. Each punch bowl serves 12 to 15 people and is available individually at S$250.

Republic’s Punch Brunch is available on Sundays, 12pm-3pm, at 7 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039799. For reservations, email rc.sinrz.restaurantreservations@ritzcarlton.com or call +65 6434.5288.

Mini tartlets, Big Huat at Paul’s

PHOTO: Paul

Get a taste of Paul’s tasty CNY loot with returning crowd picks and two new treats. Cure your festive munchies with the new Pineapple Tarts ($45.90 for 15 pieces) made with French butter and locally grown pineapples, or opt for the Big Huat Mandarin Orange Tart ($8).

Returning heroes include savoury croissants, Chicken Bak Kwa ($22 for eight pieces) and mini tartlets ($35 for eight pieces) in delectable Mandarin Orange Marmalade and Pineapple Panna Cotta flavours. Need a mid-week pick-me-up?

Order the Simply Hand-Brewed Cold Brew set ($80) loaded with six homemade cold brews to perk you right up. Flavours include noir and creme, coconut latte, almond latte, cinnamon honey, and salted caramel.

Paul’s new CNY goodies are available for dine-in and takeaway at their various outlets (except at Changi Airport). Delivery for the Simply Hand-Brewed Cold Brew set should be made two days in advance.

The article was first published on City Nomads.