5 things to eat and drink this week, including Cantonese fare at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant and dry-aged fish at Bleu

It’s National Day month, and if there’s one thing us Singaporeans are known for, it’s our love of food. On the menu this week are plant-based Chinese dishes, cuts of dry-aged fish, fresh Australian ingredients, and smooth spirits to chase it all down. It’s time to do what we do best and savour what our little red dot has to offer.

Luxurious Cantonese Fare at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Nestled in Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant – home to some of the finest Cantonese cuisine in Singapore.

You can expect more of that with their new menu, with heart-warming dishes like Stewed Bird’s Nest with Crab Roe, Crab Meat and Superior Soup ($68 per person) and Wok Fried Cod Fillet with Foie Gras ($48) in chef’s special sauce with onion and spring onion. Or grab the fam and up the indulgence quotient with the whole Roast Suckling Pig Wrapped with Wok-fried Glutinous Rice and Chinese Sausage ($508).

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant is located at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865, p. +65 6735 5800. Open daily 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-10pm.

Freshness isn’t everything

PHOTO: Bleu

When it comes to good seafood, freshness is the first factor that comes to mind. Gourmet seafood grocer Bleu blows that out of the water with their array of dry-aged fish.

Bleu’s Dry Aged Ora King Salmon and Dry Aged Samegarei (both from $12 per 100g) come imbued with a intense and complex flavour that you can’t get straight out the ocean. Of course, if you’re still pining for old reliables, grab some Live Boston Lobster (from S$40 per piece) or even some Japanese A5 Wagyu (from S$25 per 100g) to fix up a dinner that will impress any guest.

Bleu is located at 175 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427446, p. +65 8533 2598. Open Tue-Fri 10.30am-8pm, Sat-Sun 10am-8pm. Closed Mon.

Cooking with Fervor

PHOTO: Fervor

Native Restaurant is teaming up with Australian roaming dining concept Fervor for a pop-up on thein the coming week. With three seatings at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm, Chef Paul ‘Yoda’ Iskov will be serving up a five-course dinner ($180++ per person) starring Crocodile Leg with Macadamia Roemsco and Warrigal Green, kangaroo meat cooked up with miso (Roo/Miso), and Gubinge (Kakadu Plum) Set cream for a sweet ending to the exotic dining experience. Paired with Native’s famous cocktails to make it just that much better.

The Fervor x Native Kitchen Takeover runs Aug 22 to Aug 23, 2022 at 52A Amoy St, Singapore 069878, p. +65 8869 6520. Book online.

The Macallan celebrates with a good drink

PHOTO: The Macallan

Attention whiskey-lovers – The Macallan is revealing its new M Collection 2022. A trio of premium limited release single malt whiskies, the range includes the M (S$9,150), with influences of sherry oak enhancing its flavour, the smoky M Black ($10,303), and the new M Copper ($11,530), with sweet notes of pear and peach, complete with a toasted oak finish. Experience the launch and learn more about Macallan’s specialties at the M Collection Experience – a free-admission pop-up from Aug 17 to Aug 26, 2022.

The M Collection Experience runs 11am-9pm daily at iON Orchard, Atrium Level 1, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801.

Plant-based Chinese casual dining

PHOTO: Crystal Jade

Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao is here to makes the transition to a plant-based diet easier with their new Impossible™ Pork menu items.

Head over to their i12 Katong outlet to sample the intriguing Steamed Impossible™ Bak Kut Teh Xiao Long Bao (from $9.90 for six pieces) and the Signature Small Bowl Dan Dan La Mian with Impossible™ Pork ($6.90).

If you’re out with the fam, share the Impossible™ Mapo Tofu ($15.90) – perfect with white rice. These guilt-free favourites will also be rolled out to their other outlets later in the year.

Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao i12 Katong is located at 112 East Coast Road, #02-21 i12 Katong Singapore 428802, p. +65 9629 2020. Open Mon-Fri 11am-10pm, Sat-Sun 10.30am-9.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.