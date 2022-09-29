5 things to eat and drink this week, including free-flow sake at Goodwood Park Hotel and afternoon tea at Hortus

As we head in towards the last leg of the year, Singapore's restaurant and bar scene is amping up their menus with new treats and libations to indulge in.

This season, creative cocktails, happy hour deals and autumnal delicacies wait along with a hot cuppa or two.

Find out what's cooking below!

A new happy hour at Appetite

Appetite, a multi-disciplinary space helmed by chef-owner Ivan Brehm, is making aperitivo time count.

With its new Happiest Hour menu available Tuesdays to Saturdays 6pm to 8pm, start your wind down over three signature snacks and a glass of bubbly for $68++.

Cozy up by the lounge or the listening room alongside a selection of vinyl records and tuck into treats like Tortilla de Camarones, a tempura-like fritter topped with amaebi (spot prawns), as well as the Foie Gras and Chicken Liver Parfait a nod to Brehm's formative years at the Fat Duck and his love for nouvelle cuisine.

Appetite is located at 72A Amoy St, Singapore 069891, p. +65 9751 5300. Happiest Hour is available Tuesday-Saturday, 6pm-8pm.

A taste of Japan

Whilst we eagerly wait to visit land of the rising sun, Goodwood Park Hotel is bringing a taste of our upcoming vacation to Singapore. In a one-night-only exclusive event, the hotel presents Oishii Kanpai! in honour of World Sake Day.

Live it up with a wide variety of free-flow Japanese sake, a sumptuous buffet spread of appetisers, savouries like beef short ribs, oven-baked Cajun tiger prawns, live laksa, satay and Peking duck stations, as well as plenty of desserts.

The programme also includes an energetic traditional Japanese drum (wadaiko) performace and a lucky draw, amongst others.

Goodwood Park Hotel's Oishii Kanpai! runs on Oct 1, 2022, 6.30pm to 10pm at 22 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228221, p. +65 6737 7411.

Click here for tickets (adults $150, kids under 17 $80). Tickets purchased at the door are priced at $170 nett per person.

Bar crawl takes a new meaning

Ranked No. 55 on the extended list of World's 50 Best Bars 2022, head down to 28 HongKong Street for its new four-part menu: The 28HKS Bar Crawl, featuring 32 cocktails through four concepts – Sin & Misery at the Oldham, Brenda's Bad Hand, Halogen and 28 HongKong Street.

Each concept sees beautifully composed menu artwork tied to its theme and a carefully curated Spotify playlist to jive along to.

Highlights include the refreshing and savoury Brick Lane Martini ($25++) and the boozy rum-based Black Forrest Negroni ($25++) with cacao nib, ruby port and dry cherry.

28 HongKong Street is located at 28 Hongkong St, Singapore 059667, p. +65 8318 0328. Open Monday-Wednesday 6pm-12am, Thu-Sat 6pm-2am. Closed Sunday.

The season's best picks at JAG

Autumn is here and, French contemporary fine dining restaurant JAG shares their excitement and joy with a new menu.

Offering the best picks of the season, which usually includes a huge selection of root vegetables of various shapes and sizes, these goodies make an appearance in Promenade du Vegetal ($228++), a lunch menu that sees the pairings of lobster with chervil root, monkfish with banana shallot, and sarriette, as well as venison served with parsley root and sapin.

The dinner menu La Balade du Vegetal ($338++) also features uni, as well as smoked foie gras. Wine pairings are available.

JAG is located at 76 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089535, p. +65 3138 8477. Open Tuesday-Thursday 6pm-10.30pm, Friday-Saturay 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10:30pm. Closed Monday & Sunday.

A Garden Escape and Afternoon Tea Soiree

Set in a tranquil green escape that is Gardens by the Bay, Hortus' seasonal afternoon tea set ($58++ per person) is back.

Available in Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian experiences, they charm with five sweets, five savouries and a plate of warm Devonshire scones.

Look forward to treats like the fragrant and flavourful Madras Curry Egg finger sandwiches, Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse enrobed in a chocolate mirror glaze, and Choux Puffs filled with bright passionfruit mango crème.

Complemented with JING tea or coffee, a celebratory two-hour free flow of Prosecco is also available at $40++ per person.

Hortus is located at 18 Marina Gardens Dr, #01-09 Level 2 Flower Dome, Singapore 018953, p. +65 6702 0158.

Open Wednesday-Friday 11am-10pm, Saturday-Sunday 10am-10pm. Closed Monday-Tuesday. Afternoon Tea is available from 3pm-5pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.