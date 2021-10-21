5 things to eat and drink this week including Good Catch's plant-based seafood and Black Marble's new menu

While you’re busy keeping an eye for updates on travel lanes to escape Singapore, its easy to overlook all the goodness brewing locally.

Especially in the food and beverage industry. Let us give you latest updates about food – from the newest plant-based meat alternatives to sustainable dining and reimagined Middle Eastern cuisine, we have the four-one-one for you.

Good Catch: Like seafood, but much healthier

If you’re planning to make a switch to a plant-based diet, Good Catch has got you covered. The renowned plant-based seafood product line is launching in Singapore with top-of-the-line alternatives – Service Tuna Flake, Classic Style Fish Burgers, Thai Style Fish Cakes and New England Style Crab Cakes.

You can now shed the health risks of eating seafood by substituting your meat with protein-packed six-legume blend alternatives. Catch these items available at a wide range of foodservice outlets in Singapore like Grand Hyatt Singapore and Privé.

Find out more about Good Catch’s product launches and restaurant collaborations here.

An all-brand new menu at Black Marble

Steakhouse Black Marble’s new menu is certainly going to leave carnivores spoilt for choice. Kickstart with a dish from the mélange of scrumptious new appetisers.

Then follow it up with mains from a stellar selection of mouth-watering dishes like the Prawn and Chorizo Pil Pil ($23) or Cold Angel Hair with Flash Charred Scallop ($18).

For beef lovers, the T-Bone in Ribeye ($78 for 400g) is an absolute must. Oh and if you’re struggling to pick your dishes, fret not. Specially curated two- ($23.90++) and three-course ($$29.90++) set lunches are available. All this, and five new cocktails ($16++)? Sign us up.

Black Marble is located at #02- 01, 118 Holland Ave, Raffles Holland V Mall, Singapore 278997, p. +65 9641 6913. Open daily 11am – 10pm.

‘Zero Food Waste Dining’ at Salted & Hung

Salted & Hung is all about sustainability. Chef-Owner Drew Nocente is committed to a zero food waste policy with his Minimal Waste Cooking method. From his ingredients to straws, napkins, coasters, cooking utensils and more, everything is either sustainable, environmentally friendly, ethically sourced or all three.

And the restaurant proves you can be socially conscious without compromising on food quality, with its seven-course ($148++) and ten-course ($198++) menus. Here, you get to indulge in a luxurious collection of pristine dishes while observing the Chef’s minimalistic culinary approach.

Salted & Hung is located at 12 Purvis Street, Singapore 188591, p. +65 6358 3130. Open Thurs – Sun 12pm – 2:30pm for lunch and Tues – Sun from 6pm – 10:30pm for dinner.

Fat Prince shakes things up with new dinner and Koktail Menus

Chef de Cuisine Simon Bell has joined the team at Fat Prince, and together with Agnes Kuan in charge, they are bringing a South Australian touch to the Middle Eastern menu.

Bell spiced things up by reimagining the classics like the Smoked Wagyu Beef Rib ($32). But the real winners are all the pit oven-cooked dishes like the Pit Smoked Aubergine ($19) and Pit Roasted Pumpkin ($16 per 100g).

Pair any of your meals with their extensive cocktail menu which now includes drinks that have full alcohol, less alcohol, and no alcohol – something for everybody.

Fat Prince is located at 48 Peck Seah Street, Singapore 079317, p. +65 6221 7794. Open Mon – Sun from 11.30am – 3pm for lunch and 5.30pm – 10.30pm for dinner.

Hairy Crab Singapore launches its first online retail shop

Hairy Crab Singapore ensures that you can feast on premium hairy crab and its sweet roe from the comfort of your home.

After years of delivering to top-notch restuarants in Singapore, Hairy Crab Singapore now imports live hairy crabs multiple times a week, just so you can have fresh crab delivered to your doorstep.

Here’s the best part, each delivery is accompanied with a recipe booklet, deshelling and even special ingredients so that you can make your own crab delicacies. Who says dining in has to be boring? Certainly not with Hairy Crab Singapore.

Place your orders for hairy crabs here.

