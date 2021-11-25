5 things to eat and drink this week including OmniSeafood's plant-based seafood and Ah Hoi's Kitchen's 1-for-1 lobster offers

November might be drawing to a close, but Singapore’s dining scene is only gearing up for year-end feasting. From sustainable seafood to a mystical lunar gin – not to mention some irresistible 1-for-1 deals – here’s your cheat sheet to the buzziest places for wining and dining in Singapore this week.

OmniSeafood x Green Common: Spearheading sustainable seafood

PHOTO: OmniSeafood x Green Common

Calling all green warriors: OmniSeafood is a healthier and more sustainable plant-based alternative to seafood. Their new launch in Singapore is making a splash with the release of six different types of vegan seafood items.

Over at plant-based eatery Green Common, the Omni Classic Fillet and the Omni Golden Fillet will be featured in Chef Barry Lee’s four new dishes. Enjoy classic seafood specials like Spicy OmniTuna and Omni Crab Cake Pizza (S$16) or OmniTuna Gunkan Sushi (S$9), while taking comfort in the fact that you’re eating well for both you and the earth.

Green Common is located at #01-169/170, VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585, p. +65 6513 5808. Open daily 11am-10pm.

Smoke & Mirrors x Hendrick’s Lunar Gin: ‘Cocktails & Moonbathing’ is an Ode To The Moon

The new small-batch, limited edition Hendrick’s Lunar Gin is a delectably cosmic drink and you can now enjoy it at Smoke & Mirrors with an exclusive lunar-inspired menu – Cocktails & Moonbathing.

The menu features three cocktails – Lunar Pixie, Elixir Of Legolas and Harvest Moon – each of which takes a rich spin from the warm, fruity, and floral influence of the gin. Alongside these cocktails, there will be lunar-inspired bar bites as well. From Golden Tater Tots to the Crescent Flan, each plays perfect accompaniment to the tipples.

Smoke & Mirrors is located at #06-01, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St. Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957, p. +65 9380 6313. Open daily 3pm-10.30pm. Cocktails & Moonbathing is only available till 29 January 2022.

MO Bar x Campari: Oysters and champagne nights

For an opulent dining experience, what more decadent pairing than Oysters and Champagne Nights (S$78++/pax)? Available at MO BAR, this limited-time special means getting to slurp down freshly shucked oysters while sipping on “R” de Ruinart Champagne, served free-flow for 90 minutes.

The Campari collaboration means a selection of fine cocktails – from the fruity Campari Peach Soda to the spirit-forward Paper Plane and smoky Salato Negroni – all featuring the popular Italian apéritif.

MO BAR is located at Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039797, p. +65 6885 3500. Open Mon-Fri from 3.00pm-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-10.30pm. Oyster Champagne Nights are available every Weds in November 6pm-9pm.

1-for-1 Lobster offers at Ah Hoi’s Kitchen

PHOTO: Facebook/hjts.J65

We’re convinced Ah Hoi’s Kitchen is celebrating the easing of dining restrictions, with its 1-for-1 Fresh Rock Lobster ($98++) offer. Taste the nearly 550g of soft and tender goodness in over ten crave-worthy preparations.

The Chef recommends J65 Lobster Thermidor, oozing with luxurious creamy cheese and broiled. But true lobster gastronomes will know that the iconic Singapore Chilli and the Sichuan style Mala dishes are the way to go. Pst… you get to enjoy two complimentary Double-boiled Chicken Consommé, Abalone and Dried Scallop, with every lobster ordered – you’re welcome.

Ah Hoi’s Kitchen is located at #04-01, 1A Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249716, p. +65 6885 3500. Open Fri-Sun 6pm-10.30pm. The 1-for-1 lobster promotion is available till Jan 2, 2022.

AISA Episode 2: Infusing Digital Reality Into Dining

Short for Art Invokes Senses (and) Appetite, AISA is all about exploring the region’s rich culinary heritages. Stellar at 1-Altitude’s second installation – AISA Episode 2: Asian Five Elements & Four Seasons – takes inspiration from the Chinese Five Elements Theory.

So each dish in the 6-Course ($108++) and 9-Course ($158++) are deliberately designed by Chef Ace to bring out the earthly elements. Andy Yang only elevates this experience with by bringing the elements and colours of the food and surroundings to life using augmented reality.

Stellar at 1-Altitude is located at 1-Altitude Level 62, 1 Raffles Place, 048616, p. +65 8879 8765. Open Mon-Sun 6pm-10pm.

This article was first published is City Nomads.