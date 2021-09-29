5 things to eat and drink this week, including Palm Beach Seafood Restaurant's new 1965 Menu and Yummy Bros' healthy meals

This week’s edition has something for everyone, from Michelin-approved restaurants and eateries for dining at home and cocktail collabs to a couple of new menus at dining stalwarts in Singapore. Those looking to eat healthy also have a new option!

Catch the best of Michelin Bib Gourmand on GrabFood

The Michelin’s Bib Gourmand selection 2021 features 69 restaurants, street food establishments, and hawker stalls. And GrabFood is carrying 32 of them on its platform, including three new restaurants and nine new hawker stalls joining its ranks this year.

Whether you’re craving nasi lemak from The Coconut Club, looking to explore Sri Lankan food with Kotuwa, or simply nostalgic for hawker food from Killiney’s Da Shi Jia Big Prawn Mee, the app has your back.

To see what’s available to you, simply hit the Michelin Recommended button on GrabFood.

Celebrate South of France at db Bistro & Oyster Bar

db Bistro & Oyster Bar is bringing its A-game this fall with four weekly Boulud Sur Mer menus rolling out in October. Priced at $68++ per person for three courses, the menus transport diners to the coastal Southern France with plenty of seafood.

Highlights of the first week include Octopus a la plancha and Mediterranean Seabass with grilled summer veggies while the second week spotlights native botanicals in dishes like House-made Saffron Linguini with Manila clams. Oh, and their signature New England Lobster Roll are going at $25++ each for dine-in customers in the first two weeks of October as well.

db Bistro & Oyster Bar is located at 2 Bayfront Avenue, B1-48, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018956, p. +65 6688 8525. Open daily from 12.00pm – 10:00pm.

Slingology Series: Long Bar x ATLAS

Long Bar at Raffles Hotel is back with its third instalment of Slingology – a series featuring Sling-inspired tipples by some of Singapore’s top cocktail bars. Until Oct 30, 2021, discover ATLAS Bar‘s take on the Singapore Sling Green Perruches, an elegant concoction of Raffles 1915 Gin, Green Chartreuse and Elderflower.

Their two signature cocktails – ATLAS Martini and Baroque Pearl – will also be available at Long Bar in the spirit of collaboration.

Long Bar is located at #02-01, Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188719, p. +65 6412 1816. Open daily from 12.00pm – 10:00pm.

A trip down memory lane with Palm Beach Seafood Restaurant

Palm Beach Seafood Restaurant is celebrating its 65-year heritage by welcoming back a long list of beloved classics in its new 1965 Menu.

Look forward to heartlander favourites like the Singapore Rojak ($12) and show-stopping mains such as the King Prawn Soup ($14) and the Deep Fried ‘Golden Phoenix’ with Spicy Sauce ($48, 800g).

Don’t miss the Palm Beach Signature Chilli Crab either – the recipe was perfected over six decades. Round off the meal with sweet treats like Orh-Nee ($4.80) and Fried Durian ($8).

Palm Beach Seafood Restaurant is located at #01-09, One Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Road, Singapore 049213, p. +65 6336 8118. Open daily from 12:00pm – 2:30pm, then again from 5:30pm – 10:30pm.

Local favourites go healthy at Yummy Bros

Local meal prep startup Yummy Bros believes that meals can be tasty without being unhealthy. Their extensive meal prep menu, available in a variety of cuisines, includes everything from full-course meals to protein bowls and congee options.

Think Nasi Lemak ($11.90) with spicy chicken, Beef Rendang ($9.90), and Zesty Salmon Pasta ($13.90) The best part? Calories of each portion of each meal can be calculated using the automated calorie calculator on their website, with full customisation control over your own meals.

Order Yummy Bros online.

This article was first published in City Nomads.