5 things to eat and drink this week including South African wines and bombolonis from Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery

Ring in December with beer marathons and indulgent ingredients, a South African wine pairing diner, and luxurious multi-course meals. The festive season has certainly started, with bells on (pun intended).

Wakanui — South African wines debut in Singapore

PHOTO: Twitter/TGWS Chiswick

Critically-acclaimed South African wines — think cult classics like Alheit and Taaibosch alongside new selections like Lismore and Saurwein — have launched in Singapore. Bound to be stellar company this holidays, Cape Odyssey offers the quintessential experience with a Tasting Flight ($24++) paired with binchotan grilled meats at WAKANUI Grill Dining. The collection is also available at wine and spirit retailer 1855 The Bottle Shop if you’re already keen on bringing ’em home.

A Cape Odyssey: Tasting Flight is available at WAKANUI Grill Dining, #04-02, The Heart, 5 Straits View, Marina One West Tower, Singapore 018935 p. +65 6384 2665. The exclusive Tasting Flight is available from Dec 1 — Dec 31. All featured wines in this collection will be available exclusively at 1855 The Bottle Shop retail stores and online, here.

At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy presents a Sunday Eggsperience

At their signature Sunday Luxe Series this weekend, At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy takes you on a gastronomic adventure with the Sunday Eggsperience. This one-day-only event will be centred around, you guessed it, eggs. Executive Chef Haikal Johar of Alma will incorporate poultry eggs and roes in his eight-course menu ($85 per person, $155 per pair). Complement your meal with a wine pairing ($80 per person, $145 per pair) and take a stroll at the Produce Market ($25++) — featuring home-grown producers and methods for sustainable consumption — to work off the food coma after.

Sunday Eggsperience — Dining Experience will take place on Dec 5, 2021, 12pm-3.30pm, 4pm-5.30pm, 6pm-7.30pm, 8pm-9.30pm at 28 Tai Seng Street, Singapore 534106, p. +65 6416 6688. Tickets to the Dining Experience includes admission to the Produce Market and a $20 voucher for online takeout orders.

Sourbombe’s got Jingle Bombes

Here’s one more thing to cheer about this December — Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery’s artisanal sourdough bombolonis. Offering Singapore’s first pastry cream stuffed Italian sourdough doughnuts, the bakery is dishing up a brand new list of festive flavours in time for the holidays. Share the festive spirit with your loved ones this month with a Jingle Bombes Box of 6 or Christmas Box of 6 Sourdough Croissants when going out to meet your friends… Or you could simply indulge in a whole box on your own.

Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery is located at #02-03, 9 Penang Road, Singapore 2384, p. +65 9847 0203. Open Tues-Sat 10am-4pm. Closed Sun-Mon. The latest collection of bombolonis are available online, here.

White truffle season begins at Buona Terra

Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Buona Terra is celebrating the prized white truffle from Alba this winter. The delicacy is making a guest appearance in their four-course Lunch Menu ($118++) and five-course Dinner Menu ($198++). Savour show-stoppers like White Truffle Egg Soufflé with saffron and parmesan cheese sauce, Risotto with espresso, parmesan cheese and anchovy sauce, and a delectable, layered chestnut dessert in the Monte Bianco.

Buona Terra is located at 29 Scotts Road Singapore 228224, p. +65 6733 0209. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm; Sat 6pm-10.30pm.

Be a part of SevenDaze’s beer-soaked fiesta

New microbrewery SevenDaze is organising a beer-drinking competition — So You Think You Can Drink? — and is calling for brew-lovin’ fans to form teams of up to five. Head on down to any SevenDaze outlet, including 1826 at Boat Quay, SevenDaze, Dusk x Dawn in Tanjong Pagar to indulge in as many pints ($16 each) as you please within a week. The Grand Prize? One year’s supply of fresh SevenDaze Beer (valued at $83,200).

SevenDaze‘s Beer Marathon will take place from Dec 3, 2021 — Feb 18, 2022. Register for the Beer Marathon here.



