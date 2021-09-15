5 things to eat and drink this week, including tacos at Super Loco Customs House and a new brunch menu at Burger & Lobster

This week, make your lunch hour a little more exciting by taking it 40 floors above ground and elevate your Tuesdays with everyone's favourite type of Mexican food - tacos.

There are also sustainable cocktails to imbibe across Singapore and a new lobster-centric weekend brunch menu. Enjoy!

Taco Tuesdays at Super Loco Customs House

PHOTO: Super Loco Customs House

Super Loco Customs House is personalising their Taco Platter (from $48++) to make everyone happy.

On top of traditional white corn tortillas and accompaniments like mixed cabbage slaw and guacamole, look forward to outlet-exclusive Taco Tuesday proteins.

Indulge in braised Chipotle Beef Brisket with burnt onion salsa, the Achiote Roasted Chicken with spicy pineapple salsa, or the gluten-free Battered Tajin Cauliflower.

Pair your platter with a Beer Bucket ($52) or two - the happy hour special runs all night.

Super Loco Customs House is located at #01-04, 70 Collyer Quay, Customs House, Singapore 049323, p. +65 3158 2799. Open Mondays - Saturdays from 11:30am - 10:30pm. Taco Tuesdays begin from Sept 7, 2021 onwards.

New additions to Tablescape's e-shop

PHOTO: Tablescape Restaurant & Bar

Modern European restaurant Tablescape is levelling up their e-shop with new permanent additions perfect for gifting or enjoying with friends and family.

If you love their breads, don't miss their Charcuterie & Bread Set ($78) that comes with three types of cold cuts and cheeses each while their Sofa Menu ($68) presents Tablescape's signature dishes in a fun-sized proportion.

Think Lobster Pot Pie, Foie Gras Terrine with pear compote, and Cauliflower Tartlets jazzed up with truffle and cream cheese.

Looking to indulge? Opt for their new Five-Course Weekend Set ($68, feeds two).

Tablescape Restaurant & Bar is located at Level 3, 10 Coleman Street, Grand Park City Hall, S179809, p. +65 6432 5566. Shop online here.

Say yes to a grener future with Flor de Caña Cocktails

PHOTO: Zero Waste Cocktails

Reducing food wastage through sustainable cocktails? Let's raise a glass to that.

A carbon neutral and sustainably produced premium Nicaraguan rum, Flor de Caña brings their global initiative, Zero Waste Month, to Singapore this September.

The Fair Trade certified brand is teaming up with local eco-conscious bar owners to spotlight sustainable cocktails made with ingredients derived from re-purposed food scraps or leftovers.

Participating venues include Atlas, Heart of Darkness, Low Tide, MO Bar, The Old Man, and Sago House.

For more information on participating venues click here.

Burger & Lobster Raffles Hotel reopens with a new weekend brunch menu

PHOTO: Burger & Lobster

Kick off your weekend at Burger & Lobster with their new brunch menu, starting with fragrant grilled Mala Corn or Fried Cauliflower ($6++ each) with a zesty lime cilantro mayo.

Look to the Bloody Mary Roll ($24++) or the signature B & L Lobster Benedict ($26++) to fill up, both featuring chunky Nova Scotian lobster, before wrapping up with the Waffles Ice Cream and Raspberries ($18++).

The drinks menu also sees creative additions like the vodka-based LGB-Tini ($20++) inspired by the restaurant's fame lemon garlic butter.

Burger & Lobster is located at 328 North Bridge Road, Raffles Hotel, Singapore 188719, p. +65 6971 6127. The Weekend Brunch Menu is available Fri-Sun, 11.00am - 3.00pm.

Artemis Grill & Sky Bar boasts the best set lunch menus in the city

PHOTO: Artemis Grill & Sky Bar

Perched 40-floors above the ground in Singapore's CBD, Mediterranean rooftop restaurant Artemis Grill & Sky Bar is bringing its A-game to the set lunch pool.

Available in two ($47++) and three courses ($55++), enjoy the flavours of coastal Spain, Southern France, Italy, and Greece.

Highlights include the Roasted Eggplant and Tomato Consomme, mains such as Atlantic Halibut with shellfish and Angus Beef Striploin, as well as sweet treats like the Dark Chocolate & Caramel Torte.

Artemis Grill & Sky Bar is located at Level 40, 138 Market Street, Singapore 048946, p. +65 6635 8677. Set lunch menu is available from Mon-Fri, 11:30am - 2:30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.