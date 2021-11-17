5 things to eat and drink this week including Telmont Champagne’s new range and Nando’s new Peri-Peri Bowls

The food and beverage industry is all ready, locked and loaded to handle the upcoming holidays.

Here is a curated lineup of the newest booze, celebratory cocktail menus and brand new immersive dining experiences that you simply cannot miss out on this week.

Telmont Champagne launches new range in Singapore

Founded by Henri L'Hôpital in 1912 near Damery, France, Telmont Champagne is rooted in sustainability and preserving terroir.

The extended range includes the Telmont Blanc de Blancs Vintage 2012, which are available at Casa Restaurant with food pairings like smoked and wood fired octopus with sherry cask olive oil ($258++, 750ml bottle and savoury dish).

Or treat yourself to a champagne cocktail or two at Tippling Club. Prefer to enjoy your bubbly at home? Wine retailer Bottles & Bottles will be stocking Reserve Brut ($80) and Reserve Rose ($92) from Nov 22, 2021.

Immerse in a magical high tea under the sea

High Tea in the Deep Sea ($58++ per person) at the S.E.A Aquarium promises an immersive experience where you get to enjoy the high life over sustainable morsels from Ocean Restaurant.

While soaking in the beauty of giant manta rays and other marine creatures tuck into five savoury and six sweet treats, sustainable high-grade Lavazza Tierra coffees and hand-selected teas from Singaporean luxury teahouse, TWG.

To truly indulge, opt for the two-hour free flow beverage package at $48++ per person that includes champagnes, wines, cocktails, beers and non-alcoholic beverages.

Ocean Restaurant is located at B1M, #B1-455 & 456, Equarius Hotel, 22 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098136, p. +65 6577 6869. Open Thurs-Tues 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-10pm. Closed on Wed.

Smoke & Mirrors turns six

As part of their anniversary celebrations, Smoke & Mirrors has invited one of Asia’s favourite bartenders, Bannie Kang, to spice things up at the bar from 6pm on Monday, Nov 22, 2021.

During her guest shift, she’ll be serving anniversary-exclusive cocktails brimming with fruity and citrusy flavours.

The gin-based Blah x three ($25++) calls to summer with guava and plum while the Tiger’s Eye ($24++) is slightly more complex with notes of earl grey and strawberries complementing Michter’s American Whiskey.

Smoke & Mirrors is located at #06-01, 1 St. Andrew’s Road, National Gallery Singapore, 178957, p. +65 6577 6869. Open daily 3pm-10.30pm.

A cheeky Nando’s – Asian style

Nando’s pays homage to the beloved local dishes and flavours in its latest Peri-Peri Bowls. In a collaboration with celebrated Chef Shen Tan, you can now enjoy the restaurant’s flame-grilled Peri-Peri chicken alongside rice and noodle alternatives.

Think the Peri-Peri sauce, exploding with flavours, balanced with coconut and pandan infused jasmine rice or accompanied by noodles dressed in a Peri-Laksa sauce.

And with the Build Your Own Bowl ($10.90) option, you can personalise your own peri-peri Bowls from across four bases, four mains, and seven sides.

The new Peri-Peri Bowls menu are now available in all Nando’s restaurants in Singapore. Find out more about the different Peri-Peri bowls here.

Zafferano extends its Italian hospitality on weekends

Zafferano is spreading joy ahead of the holiday season. For weekend lunches, their four-course degustation menu ($118++ per person) allows you to tailor your meal with choices of starter, pasta, main course and dessert.

Complete your dining experience with their free flow boozy packages of champagne, premium wines, and beers from $68++ per person.

Those who prefer communal style dining can look to ‘The Italian Table’ Brunch ($88++ per person), which starts guests off with a generous array of starters including foie gras pate with onion jam and saffron crostini.

Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge is located at Level 43, Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049315, p. +65 6509 1488. Open Tues-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm. Closed on Mon.

