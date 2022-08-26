5 things to eat & drink this week, including zero-waste cocktails at Set of Six and a buffet dinner at Basilico

Toast to the last week of August with the best of beverages. As you sip on your craft cocktails (now made sustainable!), and Japanese tea creations, don't skip out on the nibbles.

From tapas, to a buffet of antipasti, seafood, and indulgent Italian classics are set to graze your palates this week.

Booze on a low carbon footprint

PHOTO: Flor De Caña Zero Waste Cocktails

Hailing from Nicaragua, sustainably sourced premium rum Flor De Caña is back again with its Zero Waste Cocktail initiative.

This time, the brand has inspired 13 local establishments in Singapore to adopt more meaningful and sustainable practices in their everyday operations.

Get your zero waste cocktail fix at bars like Set of Six on Craig Road - its nutty Root and Grain flash-infuses Flor De Caña's Centenario 12-year Rum with toasted grains and is balanced with carrot caramel - and Papa Doble, whose Pop Didi Pop sees rum redistilled with spent coffee and cocoa nibs for a pleasantly bitter sipper.

This year, Flor De Caña aims to reduce 15 tonnes of food waste internationally.

Flor De Caña Zero Waste Cocktails initiative runs till Sept 15, 2022. For more information, see here.

Japanese teas in a new light

PHOTO: Ichigo Ichie, HULS Gallery Singapore

Japanese restaurant Ichigo Ichie joins hands with HULS Gallery Singapore to bring you an exclusive 9-course kappo menu (S$298++ per pax) by Chef Akane Eno.

Showcasing a range of Japanese teas from Inokura Tea Farm in the Nara Prefecture, highlights include Biwamasu Zuke with 'Tamayura' Kabuse Green Tea Leaf, the sashimi course of Biwa trout and raw tea leaves paired with a Saison-style craft beer made with first flush tea leaves.

The Ochazuke with Karigane Tea is also intriguing, emphasising the contrasting temperatures of the same tea while Japanese fruits shine in a tea-infused syrup in the Peach and Verbena with 'Kiu' Kabuse Green Tea Leaf.

The 9-course Inokura Tea menu runs on Aug 31, 2022 at Ichigo Ichie, 1 Nanson Rd, #02-07A, Intercontinental, Robertson Quay, Singapore 238909, p. +65 9018 2897. Menu will be available for lunch (12.30pm) and dinner (7pm).

A treat for the ladies

PHOTO: Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse

There's no night like a girl's night out, and Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse is here for you with its Thirsty Thursdays.

Ladies can enjoy drinks at an attractive price of S$9.36++ each, whether you like Appletinis - think vodka, apple liqueur and apple juice - or Skinny Bs, that blend vodka, lime cordial and soda.

Grab your gal pals, because every four drinks come with a complimentary plate of tapas, such as Crispy Popcorn Chicken, Cheese & Charcuterie Board and Smoky Padron Peppers. Tapas also available for order at S$8++ each.

Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse is located at 36 Club St, Singapore 069469, p. +65 93665815.

Basilico unveils new buffet dinner experience

PHOTO: Basilico

Known for its excellent spreads, Basilico is now extending its signature buffet to night in its Basilissimo Dinner (S$98++ per pax).

Look forward to the incredible ever-rotating array of antipasti, cured meats, fresh seafood, pastas, pizzas, desserts (and not forgetting its iconic Cheese Room).

For a limited time, on Steak Social Mondays, the dinner buffet is beefed up to award your grumbling tummy with unlimited steaks from the grill - think truffle-infused roasted wagyu beef, charcoal grilled Angus beef sirloin, roasted rack of pork slow-cooked in Italian Menabrea beer and more.

Basilico is located at Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Rd, Level 2 Regent Singapore, Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715, p. +65 6725 3232.

Bloom-tastic sippers at Ginger.Lily

In Full Bloom. PHOTO: Ginger.Lily

Spring might be over, but the tipples are never-ending. Soak in the pleasantries of the season with Ginger.Lily's new botanical-forward craft cocktail menu, Bloom.

Celebrating the flora and plantations of Orchard Road once upon a time, creative and certainly aesthetic creations include Blossom (S$22++), a vibrant melody of St. Germain elderflower liqueur, butterfly pea gin, honey, lemongrass, and pops of edible flower.

In Full Bloom (S$22++) is already a favourite featuring eye-catching citruses, berries and fresh herbs whilst the Birds & The Bees ($30++) boasts tropical flavours of pineapple, jackfruit, and passionfruit.

Ginger.Lily is located at Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Rd, Level 5, Singapore 238867, p. +65 6831 6273.

This article was first published in City Nomads.