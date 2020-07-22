5 things to eat in Singapore this week

Whether you're choosing to head out or stay at home this week, there's something for everyone on this. Head down to Cheek Bistro for a lazy weekend brunch and pop by Golden State for some exciting tipples.

If you're ready to kick back and relax at home, order in local dishes from UbinEats or fry up some homemade carrot cake.

Junior The Pocket Bar x Monument Lifestyle

Junior the Pocket Bar has partnered with Monument Lifestyle to transform the Duxton cafe and retail space into a Californian inspired speakeasy pop-up bar, aptly named Golden State.

Open every Friday and Saturday, guests can enjoy delicious cocktails from renowned bartenders, such as Paul Hammond of Sydney's Bulletin Place.

Try Dante's View, a refreshing concoction of St. George Green Chili Vodka, apple, citrus, and roselle, or the smoky Mezcal-based Devil's Gate. All drinks are priced at $20 each.

Golden State is located at 75 Duxton Road, Monument Lifestyle, Singapore 089534. Open from Fri - Sat, 6pm - 10pm. For reservations, RSVP at Monument Lifestyle’s website.

Drinks are also available for takeaway or delivery at Junior the Pocket Bar's website. Each bottled cocktail is S$40, and free delivery is available for orders of $130 and above.

Kirk Westaway celebrates summer with Inaugural British pop-up

Kirk Westaway, Head Chef of JAAN, invites you to celebrate a British summer at cocktail bar, Anti:dote, which is located in the same Fairmont Singapore - Swissotel the Stamford complex.

Savour classics like the British Scotch Egg ($25), pub grub elevated with organic Irish pork, and Kirk's Fish and Chips ($35), cod fillet in a London Pride Ale batter and golden chips. Round off the meal with Chef Kirk's take on one of Britain's most famous desserts, Sticky Toffee Pudding ($12).

A: CASUAL BRITISH: SUMMER is located at 80 Bras Basah Road, Fairmont Singapore, Anti:dote, Singapore 189560. Open daily from 12pm - 2pm, 6pm - 9pm.

Cheek Bistro launches lazy weekend brunch

PHOTO: Cheek Bistro

With a playful, modern Australian take on brunch fare, Cheek Bistro is launching their very first weekend brunch menu this week. Egg lovers will delight in modern brunch staples such as Shakshuka ($18++) with tomato, red peppers, chickpeas, yoghurt, and toasted sourdough.

There's also a savoury Mushrooms on Toast ($18++) with vegemite custard with soft eggs amid a mushroom consomme and the Not Hot Chicken ($28++) - fried buttermilk quail with waffles and smoked maple sauce.

Cheek Bistro is located at 21 Boon Tat Street, Singapore 069620. Their brunch menu is available every Sat and Sun, from 10am - 4pm. Reservations can be made at +65 6221 1911 or email info@cheekbistro.com.

UbinEats delivers Singaporean meals to your doorstep

With safe distancing measures and work-from-home arrangements being the new normal, enter UbinEats, delivering food right to your doorstep. A virtual restaurant dedicated to true Singaporean meals, UbinEats has five digital stalls, each specialising in one type of dish.

Ah Koon Scissors Cut Curry Rice ($18) serves up fried chicken cutlet on rice, alongside braised pork, achar, and a huge scoop of glorious Hainanese curry.

Or enjoy a devilish chicken curry from Vijay Banana Leaf ($12), alongside basmati rice, egg masala, and a yogurt sauce to cut through the heat.

UbinEats is available daily for self-collection and islandwide delivery, from 11am - 9.30pm. Orders can be made on their website or GrabFood's platform if distance allows.

Enjoy Amelia's handcrafted Homemade Carrot Cake

PHOTO: Amelia Teh

A home-based business, Amelia Teh makes her carrot cake with care, quality ingredients, and zero additives. Each Homemade Carrot Cake ($10, 700g) has a generous amount of lup cheong, or Chinese sausage, dried shiitake mushroom, and dried shrimp.

She also grates the radish coarser than usual, adding more bite and texture to an otherwise smooth carrot cake. Enjoy this sweet and savoury dish steamed or pan-fried, and best paired with a dash of chilli oil for a spicy kick.

Amelia’s Homemade Carrot Cake can be ordered via Whatsapp at +65 9451 9040. For orders with less than five boxes, there is a S$5 delivery charge. Orders should be made at least 3 days in advance.

This article was first published in City Nomads.