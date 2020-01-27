5 things every parent can expect when baby is born

Every first-time parent-to-be are excited about baby's arrival and quietly anxious about how life will really change. Here are five things that you can expect, and what you should do before your baby is born.

WHAT TO EXPECT: YOU'LL EXPERIENCE A HIGHER LEVEL OF TIREDNESS THAN YOU HAVE EVER KNOWN

Your baby will have her own schedule, which won't tie in with yours (at least not in the early stages).

Chances are, she'll wake up when you want to sleep, and she'll need to be fed and changed at regular intervals.

HOW YOU CAN PREPARE

Get as much rest and relaxation as you can before your baby is born.

Think about your current routine and consider how you can cut down on it. For instance, maybe you don't need to do grocery shopping every day.

Talk to your hubby about sharing the baby care load, particularly at the start. There's no reason why he can't play his part in looking after the new arrival.

WHAT TO EXPECT: YOUR SOCIAL LIFE WILL CHANGE DRASTICALLY

You will be so preoccupied with your newborn that you won't have as much time - and certainly not as much energy or enthusiasm - for going out with your friends or to the movies. You may begin to feel socially isolated.

HOW YOU CAN PREPARE

Accept that, for this period of your life, you will be unable to socialise as much as you did before - although, in time, you will.

Before your due date, ask your closest pals over to your house for coffee.

WHAT TO EXPECT: IF YOU DECIDE TO BECOME A STAY-AT-HOME MUM

Your family income will drop significantly. You probably won't have as much disposable cash each month as you did previously.

You will also have the additional costs of your new arrival's essentials.

HOW YOU CAN PREPARE