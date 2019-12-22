5 things you didn't know about the Hermes Birkin

What's the deal with the Hermes Birkin bag? Well, it's not only one of the priciest bags in the world, but also one of the hardest to get.

In fact, it was used as a gauge to attest to the wealth of Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

When a photo of Najib's aides loading a total of 284 boxes containing luxury handbags - including dozens and dozens of orange boxes holding Hermes Birkin bags - into trucks was circulated online, it caused widespread anger.

Many believed that she had misappropriated government funds to support her hobby. After all, the bags were known for its hefty price tag of more than $10,000.

It was reported that Rosmah bought a US$200,000 (S$270,000) crocodile Birkin bag in 2015. Her aide denied it.

A recent New York Times article (May 15), however, quoted a broker who estimated that the value of her Hermes Birkin handbag collection was worth at least US$10 million.

Here are five things to know about the handbags, among the most highly coveted items in the luxury fashion world.

1. YOU CAN'T JUST WALK INTO A HERMES STORE AND BUY THEM

Only a few pieces of Birkin bags are produced annually and there is no fixed schedule as to when they are sent to the stores.

The waiting list to buy one is long, reportedly up to six years and new bags cost anything from $16,000 to $268,600, depending on the rarity of the crocodile skin and embellishments that could include gold buckles and diamond studs.

The alternative is to buy them off the secondary market and auction houses, where they are even pricier because of the bag's high investment value.

2. A RARE MODEL WAS AUCTIONED FROM HONG KONG FOR $510,000

So what's the big deal about these bags? Fans rave about the blemish-free quality of the leather, the gleam of the hardware and the meticulous construction.

They also come in many colours and sizes, and hold their value. And, of course, the status attached to being able to afford - or be gifted - such a luxury.