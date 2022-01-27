5 things you didn't know you could clean with dish detergent

From its name alone, it’s pretty obvious what dish detergent is meant to be used for.
But washing dishes isn’t the only thing you can do with it. Here are five things besides dishes that you can clean with dish detergent.
1. Jewellery
To ensure your jewellery sparkles and gleams like it should, pour yourself a bowl of seltzer water (sparkling water, in layman’s terms), add a tablespoon of dish detergent and let the jewellery soak in the mixture for a few minutes.
To remove any grime that remains afterwards, take a toothbrush and gently scrub off the dirt before rinsing the jewellery clean.
2. Combs and hairbrushes
Aside from the hair that gets tangled up in their teeth, combs and hairbrushes tend to accumulate plenty of oil and residue from hair products after prolonged use.
Just add some dish detergent to a bowl of warm water and let your combs and brushes soak in the mixture (an hour should do the trick). Afterwards, make sure you rinse them thoroughly before using them.
3. Stained clothes
If you’ve ever spilled coffee on yourself or dripped sauce on your clothes while eating, fret not! Just apply some dish detergent to the stain and (gently!) scrub it with your fingers or a small brush like a toothbrush.
After a few minutes, you should see the stain fading, at which point you can launder it as usual.
4. Windows
If you find yourself constantly attempting to clean smudges off your windows, simply add a few teaspoons of dish detergent to a bucket of warm water, and dip a sponge in the resultant mixture to wipe down the glass.
Be sure to clean off the soap afterwards, or you’ll have to start all over again from square one!
5. Floors
In lieu of floor cleaner, just add two tablespoons of dish detergent to a bucket of warm water for a homemade solution that will leave your floors sparkling.
This solution is perfect for mopping resilient flooring, such as ceramic tiles, marble or cement.
Warning: Don’t try this on wood or laminate floors, as the moisture might warp and damage them.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.