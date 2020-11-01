5 things you should never say to your pregnant wife

Not sure what they are? Read on.

1. “Let me know if you need something.”

There’s nothing wrong with this line at all, except that a pregnant wife expects you to be more proactive during these times.

You cannot expect her to verbalize every want. Instead of waiting on her requests, go the extra mile and anticipate what she needs. If you deliver, you could ease her burden and halve her worries!

2. “What are you crying about now?”

Pregnancy involves a whirlwind of emotions, and they're not pleasant to deal with while craving for supper, carrying a heavy belly, feeling frustrated, or dealing with hormonal overdrive.

Your pregnant wife can even break down in the middle of the night. When things like that happen, skip asking, “why” for obvious reasons: she is going through a lot. The best thing to do? Stay by her side, give her a warm hug, and assure her that she's not alone in this journey.

3. “I couldn't find you a chocolate mousse. I got you a coffee bun instead.”

Never underestimate a pregnant woman's cravings. If there's anything that can make her feel better, it's having her craving satisfied on the spot. If you can't find exactly what she's looking for, there’s no reason to panic.

Try looking around for the second-best alternative using your favourite food apps or delivery services.

4. “Hurry up.”

It's all about adjustment. Between you and your wife, you are in a better position to do so. For example, if you guys are out shopping at a mall, you can't always expect her to keep up with your pace.

Be aware that she has an extra weight to lug around, and make it a habit to walk by her side. She'll surely appreciate little gestures as such!

5. “You're eating again?”

Don't be surprised if your wife starts eating twice as much or more frequently than usual. Many pregnant women experience increased appetite beginning the second trimester.

Instead of making her self-conscious about her unusual eating habits, why not be generous and share a portion of your meals with her? A happy tummy equals a happy, preggy wife!